ESPN identifies Georgia’s greatest strength

ESPN recently identified the greatest strength for every College Football Playoff contender this season.

For Georgia, ESPN says the Bulldogs’ defense is what makes them so good. Talk about a no brainer.

Picking Georgia’s greatest strength could not have been a difficult one to hammer down. Through seven games, UGA’s defense has allowed just 39 points, giving up an average of 5.5 points per game.

It ranks No. 1 in scoring defense, passing defense and total yards. The only major stat is does not rank No. 1 in is rushing defense, where instead it sits at No. 2 behind San Diego State.

ESPN on Georgia’s biggest strength:

Greatest strength: the defense. Every bit of it, from 340-pound Jordan Davis eating up three blockers on every snap to free safety Lewis Cine immediately teleporting to wherever the ball is on every pass attempt and everything in between. Georgia’s defense is virtually perfect — first in defensive SP+, success rate allowed* and, well, a lot of other stuff. It knows what you’re going to do before you do it, and it feels like there are always three 260-pounders waiting to dogpile the ball carrier. If you don’t believe me, just ask Kentucky.

