ESPN identifies 5 draft prospects as heavily linked to Cowboys

Crunch time is coming for 32 NFL draft rooms. While it’s anyone’s guess which way the Cowboys staffers, coaches, and scouts are actually leaning with their picks, there’s still two weeks for the rest of the world to make their best prognostications.

ESPN asked its NFL Nation reporters to get specific about the teams they cover. For the Cowboys, who have a track record of landing future superstars with their first-round selections, Todd Archer was asked to name names about who would fit that bill for the team in 2023.

Then the network went a little deeper, also asking its analysts what they’re hearing about other prospects.

Their insights may shed a little light on what fans can expect when the Cowboys are on the clock.

Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

He’s one of the names most closely and persistently linked to Dallas, and understandably so. No one is questioning Robinson’s skill set or the notion that he’ll instantly be one of the most productive rushers in the league. But for many fans of a team that just cut a ridiculously-paid former first-round draft pick, the thought of turning in the Longhorn’s card on Thursday night is causing Groundhog Day-style flashbacks.

But then again…

“If the Texas running back fell,” Archer writes, “most fans would be ecstatic. Executive vice president Stephen Jones said at the combine that drafting a running back later in the first round is more appealing than doing it at the top of the round, like they did with Ezekiel Elliott in 2016 (No. 4 overall). Robinson would fill a need and give the Cowboys a terrific combo with Tony Pollard.”

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

The Texas native set the Buckeyes’ single-season record for receptions and receiving yards back in 2021, when Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave were still on the team. He followed it with a Rose Bowl for the ages: 15 grabs and 347 yards. But then he got into just three games in 2022 due to a hamstring injury.

Despite the lack of recent tape, Smith-Njigba figures to be among the top receivers taken in the draft, if not the first. He’d be considered a home run in Dallas, for sure, but the likelihood of getting him with the 26th pick is low. By the time Seattle is on the clock at No. 20, ESPN Analytics’ Draft Day Predictor puts the chances of him still being available in the single digits.

Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College

The undersized Boston College receiver would also be considered a home run, says Archer, but it’s a pitch the Cowboys might actually see cross the plate. The Draft Day Predictor says there’s about a 30% chance of the Cowboys being able to take Flowers at 26 if they want.

Just this week, the 5-foot-10-inch Flowers was named the Cowboys’ “ideal” fit in the first round. He’s BC’s all-time leader in career receptions, career receiving yards, and career receiving touchdowns and can play both slot and outside. That would make him and CeeDee Lamb almost infinitely movable and interchangeable within any formation Mike McCarthy and Brian Schottenheimer can come up with.

Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah

Early pre-draft buzz for the big Ute may have quieted as other positions have grabbed the spotlight in recent mock drafts, but Kincaid would definitely soften the blow of watching ex-Cowboy Dalton Schultz depart for Houston.

“With a huge hole at tight end, expect the Cowboys to be aggressive in finding a dynamic option there, perhaps at the end of Round 1,” notes analyst Jordan Reid.

The 23-year-old “has a similar skill set to Mike Gesicki and could give Dak Prescott a safety blanket and a seam-stretcher,” Reid continues. “Kincaid has battled through a back injury during the pre-draft process, but multiple teams that I spoke to still believe that he will be a first-round pick.”

Darius Rush, CB, South Carolina

By Day 2, the A-list names are mostly gone, but there’s still exceptional talent to be found for positions of need.

As Reid reveals, “cornerback could be a focus on Day 2 by someone with knowledge of the team’s draft plans. The Cowboys understand Stephon Gilmore might be just a one-year solution and could groom his eventual successor while he’s still on the roster.”

South Carolina’s Rush came to college as a wide receiver but transitioned to cornerback. (That’s the same path that Trevon Diggs took.) Rush doesn’t get the attention that fellow Gamecocks corner Cam Smith has received this draft cycle, but that could play to the Cowboys’ advantage. It worked out exactly that way in 2021 when South Carolina’s Jaycee Horn was a hot first-round selection by Denver, and then Dallas swooped in later to get his DB mate, Israel Mukuamu.

Reid says Rush “has been mentioned frequently in connection with Dallas,” perhaps setting the team up to reunite the ex-Gamecocks as Cowboys.

