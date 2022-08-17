ESPN icon Dick Vitale announces he's cancer free after lengthy battles

Finally, Dick Vitale is officially cancer free.

The iconic college basketball announcer revealed on Twitter Wednesday afternoon that he has officially been given the all-clear after multiple lengthy battles with cancer.

Dr Rick Brown just notified me with my results of my major Pet Scan & told me news I wish EVERY cancer patient can hear . He said “Dick u have gone from being in remission to being CANCER FREE” ! Thank u to ALL of YOU that have sent me 🙏🙏🙏 . — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) August 17, 2022

Vitale, 83, has battled cancer twice in the past year — first with melanoma last August and then again after he was diagnosed with Lymphoma in October. He started treatments and chemotherapy, and ended up missing most of last season.

Vitale returned briefly on ESPN in what was an emotional moment during the Gonzaga-UCLA game in November, but he stepped away for good in January while dealing with vocal cord dysplasia.

He said in April that he was cleared to “ring the bell” after seven months of treatments, and then was finally given the all-clear on Wednesday.

It was RING THE BELL TIME ! Yes it was a tough 7 months but it was super hearing Dr Brown @SMHCS say that I have zero cancer currently .I was inspired daily by the famous words of my late buddy Jimmy V “Don’t Give up DON’T EVER GIVE UP!” @amyuf @jksports @ESPNPR pic.twitter.com/uRQEzjOug2 — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) April 14, 2022

Vitale has essentially been at ESPN since the beginning. He joined the network for the 1979-80 college basketball season, and called the first ever college game shown on ESPN. He’s been an iconic voice in the sport ever since, and was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2008.

Fittingly enough, Vitale was honored with the Jimmy V Award at the ESPYs earlier this summer. Vitale actually presented Jim Valvano with the Arthur Ashe Courage award just months before the legendary coach died in 1993, and Vitale has been a big champion for the V Foundation for Cancer Research ever since.