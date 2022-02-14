ESPN Host’s Wife Exposes His Super Bowl Food Crime And Fans Freak

We have a contender for this year’s worst Super Bowl food faux pas.

ESPN host Mike Greenberg was outed by his wife, Stacy Greenberg, during the Super Bowl LVI as an apparent monster who eats his chicken wings with a knife and fork.

Wings are usually an uncontroversial pick for Super Bowl Sunday, but the longtime ESPN personality managed to upset friends, fans, colleagues and viewers with his mode of consumption.

Greenberg has actually admitted in the past that he eats “everything with a knife and fork,” including burgers and pizza.

“I eat pizza with a knife and fork, I eat wings with a knife and fork, I eat sandwiches with a knife and fork, I eat everything — hamburgers, with a knife and fork — for exactly that reason,” he said in 2020. “I don’t like to get things on the fingers. I’m not as worried about it getting in my eyes, I don’t like when your fingers smell after you eat something, you get mustard on them, or ketchup, or whatever it might be. Literally anything.”

However, seeing the wing travesty in action seemed to set off viewers all over again:

Eating wings with a fork and a knife should be a criminal offense. Also, this is my nominee for funniest thing from the sports weekend @__ChrisCotehttps://t.co/J0DWBBnq4a — Paul Ross (@RealPaulRoss) February 13, 2022

I love Greeny but if he eats wings with a fork & knife I'm gonna have to re-think my morning watching habits. https://t.co/Gbr2wcEEmT — Earl F***ing Weaver (@EarlFckinWeaver) February 14, 2022

Wings with knife and fork? Lock him up https://t.co/0j6bsU1q7b — Matt Stoklosa (@MattStok23) February 14, 2022

Penalty flag: Eating wings with a fork & knife https://t.co/vqWRo1o6CG — Chris Taylor (@christaylor_nyc) February 13, 2022

Fork and knife with wings… 🚩 https://t.co/S6YfFOu8dX — Matt Ravis (@mattravis) February 13, 2022

things you hate to see: https://t.co/xNoz0oe1mB — Kevin Shockey (@KevinShockey) February 13, 2022

This is not only disgusting it is haunting because now I can stop thinking about how this guy probably eats pizza too https://t.co/edjqu2FIe0 — Nathan (@indiananathan) February 13, 2022

Criminal https://t.co/E0xuct1Oqd — back to the thesis (@_theghettomonk) February 13, 2022

Greeny, Greeny, Greeny…after all those years with @golic, you had finally started developing some street cred. And you just threw all that cred away with one photo…quicker than the @nyjets throw their season away each year!



Wings with a knife and fork. What were you thinking? — John Titkanich (@jtitkanich) February 14, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...