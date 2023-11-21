ESPN host says Kirby Smart will win more national titles than Nick Saban

No. 1 Georgia football is a lock to beat No. 8 Alabama in the SEC Championship and win the College Football Playoffs, per SEC Network host Peter Burns.

Burns recently joined Dawgnation’s Mike Griffith on his podcast “On the Beat” and shared his thoughts on the Bulldogs’ historic run.

Georgia has won 38 consecutive regular season games and 28-straight SEC games. Head coach Kirby Smart has played for three national titles, winning two, in his first seven seasons. The Bulldogs have a chance to become the first team to three-peat since Minnesota in the 1930s.

“I ain’t picking against Georgia until they lose a game,” Burns said. “I don’t care if its the rest of the season, I don’t care if its 2025, I don’t care if its 2031.”

When comparing Smart’s run to Alabama’s Nick Saban, arguably the best coach in college football history, Burns was adamant that he would take Smart over Saban in terms of national titles.

“If you told me who is going to have more national championships underneath their belt, Nick Saban or Kirby Smart, I would absolutely put my money on Kirby Smart.”

Smart and the Bulldogs have plenty of work to do to belong in the conversation with the Crimson Tide, who have won six national championships under Saban since taking the job in 2007.

Smart certainly isn’t worried about national title comparisons to his former mentor. Georgia Tech is the focus this week as the Bulldogs prepare to take on the Yellow Jackets (6-5, 5-3 ACC) in Clean, Old Fashioned Hate.

Kickoff is set for Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET in Bobby Dodd Stadium, televised on ABC.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire