ESPN host ridicules co-host for leaving Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes off list of top QBs

With the NFL season over, there is bound to be a lot of discussion about ranking players on sports talk shows.

Such was the case Thursday on ESPN’s “First Take” when former Bears/Cardinals linebacker Sam Acho ranked his top five NFL quarterbacks. It looked like this:

Co-host Harry Douglas, the former Falcons/Titans wide receiver, was incredulous.

“Acho, this is your list? This is your list right here? Of your top five quarterbacks?” Douglas said.

“You can see Acho’s top five,” Acho said. “Absolutely.”

“Where’s (the Chiefs’) Patrick Mahomes?” Douglas asked. “Patrick Mahomes is not on the list?”

Acho responded: “No, not on my list. ... when I go to my top five quarterbacks on who I want to lead my team based on what we’ve seen from them.”

He then explained that Allen was No. 1 quarterback based on his play in the postseason. Herbert was No. 2 for having more passing yards and touchdowns than Rodgers, the MVP.

At No. 3 is Stafford because of how he played in Super Bowl LVI. Rodgers’ four MVP awards got him the No. 4 spot. Burrow was fifth for lifting the Bengals to this year’s Super Bowl.

Acho said Mahomes’ troubles after halftime of the AFC Championship Game bumped him from the top five. (Rodgers’ 225-yard effort with zero touchdowns against the 49ers in a playoff loss apparently didn’t hurt his cause).

Douglas couldn’t believe Mahomes was omitted, and let Acho know it.

“Man, you got to get me some of that good plant that you chiefing on, man,” Douglas said. “You don’t even have Patrick Mahomes on your top five?”

Awful Announcing shared that clip, which is below

Here is the entire clip from Thursday’s show, and Douglas’ ranking had Mahomes at No. 2 behind Rodgers.