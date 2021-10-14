ESPN host questioned how real the Derek Stingley Jr injury really is

Derek Stingly Jr was brought up as a topic of conversation on Tuesday, and not in a positive light, according to The Daily Advertiser.

In a discussion surrounding the name, image, and likeness of college athletes, two big names were brought up. Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler and Stingley Jr. On the “SVPod”, ESPN host Scott Van Pelt questioned the legitimacy of Stingley’s injury that has sidelined him for an indefinite amount of time.

“I start to wonder: How long are these deals worth?” Coughlin said. “Because it can’t be good pub if you’re pushing a company, and you went from Heisman frontrunner to getting benched. And the other one with Stingley, I don’t see him playing another game for LSU. And you talk about the hype he had.” “Because he got injured,” Van Pelt interjected. “Because he got injured, allegedly.” “That’s what they said,” Coughlin said. “That’s what they said.” “People listening, you see Steve’s reaction, it’s like, ‘Eh,'” Van Pelt said. “Well, I mean look that LSU thing’s gone off the rails. Which in a fascinating way, you look at LSU’s schedule, and it’s like: Wow, is Ed Orgeron really going to go from — we won a title to they run him. Look at their schedule. It could happen.”

Based on what is going on down in Baton Rouge, why stop there with that level of accusation. Why not question Eli Ricks or Kayshon Boutte? I think the injury situation for the Tigers is absolutely awful. To think there is any lack of validity to it is just another piece of evidence that you could look at in a negative light for head coach Ed Orgeron.

For a player to use an injury as an excuse not to play with how things have looked is pretty damning. However, when Stingley went down with that nagging camp injury, the team was 2-1 and would improve to 3-1 after the Mississippi State game.

Personally, I don’t question the injuries of either Eli Ricks or Derek Stingley Jr. Both players missed time during fall camp for injuries, and quite frankly, they just haven’t looked the same this year. I would just chalk it up to a bad season and some unfortunate bad luck when it comes to your best players on the team.

LSU will host the Florida Gators on Saturday, kickoff is set for 11:00 a.m. CDT.