ESPN highlights what to watch at 2024 Bills minicamp

The playmakers at wide receiver for the Buffalo Bills have eyes all over them already this offseason. That’s set to continue at minicamp.

This week the Bills open their 2024 mandatory minicamp. ESPN highlighted that position group heading into the workouts.

Most notably, it’s stated that the defense had the “upper hand” on the offense earlier this month. During that time, quarterback Josh Allen, second-round rookie Keon Coleman, and other wideouts got their first taste of playing together during voluntary workouts.

While it’s good to hear the defense hasn’t missed a beat, the offense coming along wouldn’t be the worst thing to hear either.

Here’s what should be watched at Bills minicamp, according to ESPN:

How is quarterback Josh Allen connecting with the receivers? This will be a question through the start of the season as this new version of the Buffalo offense continues to take shape. In the past two OTAs open to the media, the defense had the upper hand in team drills with interceptions and tipped passes, while there have been some standout catches. But really, it’s all too early to tell without pads on. There’s a tough battle to make the roster at wide receiver, however, and continuing to build the connection with Allen will be key as the team heads toward camp; that extends to the other position groups as well.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire