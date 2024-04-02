ESPN highlights a sleeper for Saints fans to watch in 2024 draft

As we have officially entered the month of April, now 23 days away from the 2024 NFL Draft, many league experts are zeroing in on potential team fits for prospects heading in. In an article written by ESPN’s Matt Miller, Miller highlights all 32 teams positional needs and which players could potentially fill those voids on their roster.

The player that Miller slotted for the Saints is Colorado State defensive end Mohamed Kamara. The pass rusher has been one that has received a lot of buzz as a potential Day 3 selection after an impressive pre-draft process. Here’s what Miller had to say about the player and potential fit for the Saints:

“An early Day 3 prospect, Kamara would work immediately as a situational pass-rusher giving the Saints much-needed burst off the edge of the defensive line. He had 13 sacks in 2023 after posting 16 in the two seasons prior combined.”

Kamara could be an intriguing option as a late round selection as he’s a player with a ton of athleticism to go along with great production. Something that is noteworthy though is that Kamara isn’t your typical Saints edge rusher. At only 6-foot-1 248 pounds, Kamara is undersized compared to the Saints’ prototype at the position. His 7.93 Relative Athletic Score is beneath their established thresholds, too.

Mohamed Kamara is a DE prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored a 7.93 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 360 out of 1738 DE from 1987 to 2024.https://t.co/eeW7O5dkKt pic.twitter.com/prXYiFpaFf — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 1, 2024

With that being said, taking a chance on a guy like Kamara in the later rounds doesn’t really hurt you as a team in terms of the investment. If he can come in and generate 4 to 5 sacks in a limited role his rookie season, it’s a win for the team. If not, you’ve only probably wasted a fifth-round pick or so.

Based on where this team lives at the moment, taking a flier on a player like Kamara makes a ton of sense for this team. A low-risk investment with the potential for a high reward. Besides, how awesome would it be to have a set of Kamaras on the team?

