ESPN highlights Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams as Sooners’ player to watch in bowl game versus Oregon

Oklahoma’s season finale versus Oregon in the Valero Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29 is less than two weeks out.

The Sooners are a program in transition with Bob Stoops set to serve as Oklahoma’s interim head coach against the Ducks.

All of the storylines surrounding Lincoln Riley’s departure, the hiring of new head coach Brent Venables and true freshman quarterback Caleb Williams’ future should make OU a captivating watch once the game finally kicks off.

ESPN’s David Wilson highlighted Williams as the Oklahoma player to watch against Oregon.

QB Caleb Williams. Lincoln Riley has always played an outsized role in working with quarterbacks, being their position coach and calling all the plays. The Sooners have the extended bowl practices to get up to speed, but Williams will be adjusting to new voices in his ear. – Wilson, ESPN

Bob Stoops confirmed in his press conference yesterday that Cale Gundy would serve as Oklahoma’s offensive play-caller against Oregon.

“Coach Gundy will call the offense. Of course, he and coach Bedenbaugh are co-offensive coordinators. They’ll put the pass and the run together. Joe Jon Finley’s in his same position, coach Bedenbaugh is, DeMarco Murray is. Conner McQueen, one of our young assistants that was off the field will help in the offensive room. Ty Darlington will coach quarterbacks. He’s been in coach Riley’s room every day for the last two years, so he understands how that all goes,” Stoops said.

Stoops thanked several assistant coaches for returning to coach in OU’s bowl game and further detailed how the rest of the staff would line up versus the Ducks.

“I really appreciate Calvin Thibodeaux, Brian Odom and Jamar Cain came back to help our guys finish and they’ve been in the office working on game plan. They want to finish this with a win and help our players get an opportunity to win. Appreciate that. Brian Odom will be the one to put it together. He kind of is the front and the back along with Will Johnson, one of our grad assistants that’s been here for the last four or five years. Knows our system inside and out. Along with those guys, he will help in the secondary,” Stoops said.

Ryan Dougherty is set to serve as OU’s special teams coordinator with help from Finley. Graduate assistants Austin Woods, Parker Henry and Clayton Woods are also set to take on increased roles.

ESPN’s Wilson also highlighted Stoops as one of the key storylines to watch for Oklahoma.

Sooners fans have fallen even harder for the ever-loyal Bob Stoops in the wake of Lincoln Riley’s departure, and will be thrilled to see the OG visor back on the sideline. For a season that ended in absolute shock, it’s a rare positive for this year’s Sooners, who, aside from a thrilling second half against Texas, otherwise underwhelmed in a season that began with national championship aspirations. – Wilson, ESPN

There’s no question that Stoops has helped further cement his legacy with the Oklahoma fanbase through his willingness to return as interim head coach.

ESPN’s Paolo Uggetti chose Oregon running back Travis Dye as his player to watch for the Ducks.

Travis Dye. When starting running back CJ Verdell suffered a leg injury that sidelined him for the rest of the season, the Ducks needed someone to step up. Over the next eight games of the season, Dye was a revelation. The rare running back who wears no gloves soon became a reliable safety valve for an Oregon offense that badly needed it. In the process, he totaled over 1,000 rushing yards and a combined 28 touchdowns (20 rushing, eight through the air). – Uggetti, ESPN

Oregon is transitioning through a head coaching change of its own and Uggetti mentioned that as his storyline to watch for the Ducks. Mario Cristobal left Oregon to become the head coach at Miami and the Ducks subsequently hired Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning to be their next head coach.

With Mario Cristobal gone to Miami and Kayvon Thibodeaux officially heading to the NFL, Oregon is left picking up the pieces and looking ahead to next season. There’s a good chance the Ducks will have a head coach by the time this bowl game is played, which will likely overshadow any storyline in this matchup between two teams that have lost their head coach. And depending on whom they hire, the Ducks might be in need of some good news on the field ahead of next season. – Uggetti, ESPN

The Valero Alamo bowl is slated for an 8:15 kickoff on ESPN.

