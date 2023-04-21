ESPN highlights key things to watch in the Iowa Hawkeyes’ spring game

Football inside Kinnick Stadium is upon us!

Well, it is the spring game and the way that the Iowa Hawkeyes do their spring game isn’t as much of a game so much as it is a glorified practice. But, nonetheless, there will be football going on.

From my past trips to the spring game, the fan turnout is always something to behold. Hawkeye fans have unwavering support even in April.

As Iowa takes the field tomorrow, there are a lot of question marks surrounding this team that could get preliminary answers tomorrow. One thing that isn’t as much of a question as it is exciting is seeing how Phil Parker reloads his defense and how that success starts to take shape.

The offense is not the same story, but one that could turn out to be even more exciting if things work out how some anticipate. Can the quarterback position provide some stability and success? Who is going to catch the ball? Check out ESPN’s key things to watch for the Hawkeyes’ spring game.

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire