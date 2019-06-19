ESPN has 'no plans' to put LaVar Ball on network after inappropriate comment to Molly Qerim

Lavar Ball won't be on ESPN any time soon. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)

ESPN may distance itself from LaVar Ball following his inappropriate comment to “First Take” host Molly Qerim. A spokesperson for the network told The Athletic’s Richard Deitsch that ESPN has “no plans moving forward” involving Ball.

Ball found himself in hot water Monday for comments he made on “First Take.” During an interview, Qerim asked Ball is she could “switch gears” with Ball to ask a question about a different topic.

Ball responded by saying, “You can switch gears with me anytime.”

LaVar shooting his shot at Molly Qerim during First Take interview? Jalen Rose gonna bust him up lol pic.twitter.com/HeIB9CFIxH — gifdsports (@gifdsports) June 17, 2019

That response drew a surprised look from Qerim, and a disgusted look from Stephen A. Smith.

Later in the show, Qerim jokingly mentioned she might need to call HR.

On Tuesday, Qerim spoke to TMZ, saying she was happy ESPN had her back during the situation. She said the network had been “very supportive.”

Through a spokesperson, Ball denied his statement was sexual in nature. As of Tuesday, Qerim said she had not received an apology from Ball.

