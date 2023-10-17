ESPN hands out superlatives for Ohio State and remaining unbeaten teams

For many teams it’s the midway point of the college football season, but unlike many teams Ohio State Football has managed to stay undefeated.

ESPN ranked the top remaining unbeaten teams (subscription required), and you won’t like who is at the top of its list. The Buckeyes are strong candidates to return to the College Football Playoff and it’s backed up by Bill Connelly’s insight.

Find out where ESPN ranks Ohio State among the teams without a blemish on their record, what its odd are for going undefeated during the regular season, along with a look at the other Big Ten and other national teams like Georgia, Michigan, Oklahoma, North Carolina, and more.

College Football Playoff odds

ESPN says

The good news is that the Buckeyes moved up from last week in their rankings, from No. 3 to No. 2 following a 41-7 defeat of Purdue. Ohio State ranks first in the Football Power Index rankings, while the SP+ (subscription required) puts it second. ESPN gives the Buckeyes a 13% chance to have an undefeated regular season.

Midseason MVP

ESPN says

In a shocking development, they selected wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who has been money on third downs, averaging over 23 yards-per-catch. Unfortunately, ESPN sees this offense like many of us do, “this still isn’t the Ohio State offense we’re used to.” Can’t really disagree with the choice, Harrison Jr.’s star has shone bright this season.

Most important remaining player

ESPN says

Pick a running back, any running back. Injuries have reared their ugly head on this unit for the second year in-a-row, with Dallan Hayden picking up the pieces. The “worldwide leader” states the obvious once again, “even when everyone was healthy, this was a surprisingly inconsistent run game.” Someone needs to step up for the offense to return to previous levels. I’d argue that Kyle McCord is just as important, maybe more, as his poise down the stretch will be key.

Around the Big Ten

Breakdown

Four of ESPN’s top five are either current conference schools or will be in the near future. Michigan takes their top spot, Washington third, and Penn State fifth, with Georgia mixed in. For all this talk about how deep the SEC is, the Big Ten has a valid argument that it is the best conference in the country.

Nationally

Breakdown

It’s nice that Air Force, James Madison, and Liberty made this list, but it’s just due to their unbeaten status. None of them will make waves nationally. North Carolina is criminally underrated, while its ACC foe, Florida State, is not. Oklahoma should make a jump while waiting out the Big Ten to bludgeon itself.

