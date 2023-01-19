ESPN hands Justin Fields a spot in the NFL top-100 players list

ESPN hands Justin Fields a spot in NFL top-100 list originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Justin Fields earned an alternate form of recognition from his sophomore season.

ESPN's Seth Walder included the Bears quarterback on his NFL top-100 players list, giving him the No. 77 spot in the rankings.

Fields was the only Bears player to earn a spot on the list. Taking solely from the quarterback rankings, Fields landed in the top half of the NFL, snagging the No. 14 spot on the list.

The ranking serves as a kind tribute to Fields' impressive sophomore outing.

He rushed for the third-most single-season rushing yards in NFL history this season. He also churned out over 2,000 passing yards and 25 total touchdowns. He helped the Bears jet to the 23rd-best offense in the league.

Hopefully, Fields' ranking moves up next season with an enhanced roster and more usage of his arm.

