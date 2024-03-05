ESPN handicaps Notre Dame’s quarterback race heading into the spring

Notre Dame football will have a new starter at quarterback this fall, but who may seem like an obvious choice, Duke transfer Riley Leonard.

That might not be the case, especially considering how well Steve Angeli performed in the Sun Bowl, throwing for 232 yards with 3 touchdowns, while leading the Irish offense to 40-points.

ESPN looked at some of the more intriguing spring quarterback derby’s (subscription required) and Notre Dame’s was one they looked at. Like many of us, they do think that Leonard will be the starter, but with a few caveats: health and leaning the Irish offense.

Adam Rittenberg does also leave the door open for Angeli, but “would need a significant push this spring,” to win the job.

It will be very interesting to see what happens this spring, as the competition will be fierce along with CJ Carr and Kenny Minchey. Either way, Notre Dame has done a great job reloading the quarterback room and setting themselves up for the future.

