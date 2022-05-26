ESPN guesses who will be Notre Dame’s week one starting quarterback
As the days get warmer and warmer and fall camp gets closer, the biggest question surrounding the Irish program is who is going to be the starter behind center when they visit Ohio State in the season opener. Neither of the potential starting candidates, Tyler Buchner or Drew Pyne, has started a game for Notre Dame, but both have had their moments.
Buchner with his legs, averaging over seven yards-per-carry and scoring three times. His 68-yard jaunt against Georgia Tech was spectacular as was the 33-yard scoring scamper against Stanford.
TOUCHDOWN NOTRE DAME
Tyler Buchner 33 yard TD run! #NotreDame #Stanford
— Sideline CFB (@SidelineCFB) November 28, 2021
Pyne’s heroics against Wisconsin will not be forgotten, completing six of his eight passes for 81-yards and a score. His efforts against Cincinnati a week later however was forgettable, as he struggle mightily.
Kevin Austin has had a big day for Notre Dame. Drew Pyne finds Austin for the TD. Pyne was a perfect 5/5 on that drive. Notre Dame has a double digit lead.
NOTRE DAME 24
WISCONSIN 13
— Brendan Moore (@bmoorecfb) September 25, 2021
Each of them has their strengths and weakness, Marcus Freeman and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees have a difficult decision. In an lengthy breakdown of what to expect during fall camp leading to the season opener, ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg handicapped the competition and selected a winner, Buchner.
This should not come as a surprise and I agree with Rittenberg’s selection. Buchner gives the offense a better chance to put points on the board, to move the ball downfield to give the elite Irish defense the advantage. It’s great to have depth at the position as well, but ultimately, it does seem like Buchner should win the job come game one.
