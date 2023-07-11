ESPN’s Greg McElroy places Cade McNamara among Big Ten’s elite

Pretty soon we are about to find out answers to a lot of questions surrounding the Iowa Hawkeyes and, specifically, their offense as the 2023 college football season approaches. Can this team turn it around offensively and provide more life lighting up the scoreboard?

The question is looming over Michigan transfer quarterback Cade McNamara as he is about to begin his first season with the Hawkeyes. The proven quarterback in the Big Ten previously led Michigan to a Big Ten title in 2021 and Iowa will look to rekindle that type of quarterback play.

McNamara isn’t going to be forced to do it alone, either. Coming with him from Michigan is tight end Erick All. The passing game will get reinforcements from Ohio State transfer Kaleb Brown and Charleston Southern transfer Seth Anderson. Not only that, he has a backfield poised to return to form. Add that with an experienced and revamped offensive line, it is easy to see the hope building.

Due to all of that, Cade McNamara has found himself listed among the top five of Greg McElroy’s top five quarterbacks in the Big Ten for 2023. The ESPN analyst believes he is the fourth-best QB in the conference.

Ahead of McNamara is Michigan’s JJ McCarthy who took over for McNamara in 2022, Maryland’s Taulia Tagovailoa, and Wisconsin’s transfer from SMU, Tanner Mordecai.

McNamara’s career stats at Michigan include a completion percentage of 63.1%, 3,181 passing yards, and 21 touchdowns to just seven interceptions. By no means will he be asked to sling it around the yard for Iowa, but if he can provide a steady upgrade to past years, the Hawkeyes might have some traction on offense.

