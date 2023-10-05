ESPN grades Florida head coach Billy Napier near midway point

Head coach Billy Napier is in Year 2 of his stint for the Florida Gators and opinions of the former Louisiana Ragin’ Cajun leader are starting to pile in from the fans and media.

ESPN released its grades for second-year college football coaches and Napier did not fare well. ESPN senior writer Adam Rittenberg handed out grades to 13 head coaches with Napier earning a “C.”

Rittenhouse noted that the Florida defense has improved but the two recent major losses to Utah and Kentucky have revealed many of the weaknesses this year’s edition of the team possesses.

“Napier’s debut season didn’t go well and despite a strong offseason in recruiting, expectations were tempered entering Year 2,” Rittenhouse wrote.

“A 24-11 opening loss at Utah didn’t help the mood. But two weeks later, Florida upset Tennessee before an eclectic crowd at The Swamp, a massive win for Napier and his long-term vision for the program.”

The Gators have only allowed 17.2 points per game this year, despite getting ran over by Kentucky, 33-14 in Week 5. According to Rittenhouse, the offense isn’t measuring up to expectations.

“After scoring just 14 points in a loss to Kentucky last week, the offense ranks last in the SEC and 90th nationally in scoring (25 ppg), and last in third-down conversions (32.7%), leading to questions this week about whether (Napier) should give up playcalling (he won’t, for now).”

Rittenhouse continued his explanation with a look at Florida’s remaining schedule.

“Florida could benefit from a weaker SEC before a second-half grind that includes No. 1 Georgia, No. 23 LSU and No. 5 Florida State,” Rittenhouse added. “An encouraging sign for Napier: Quarterback Graham Mertz has completed at least 70% of his passes in each of his first five starts with the Gators.”

Napier made his way to the hot seat after the Week 1 road loss at Utah but redeemed himself with a three-game win streak, including the upset over Tennessee in Week 3.

But the Florida faithful lost their patience after the brutal Kentucky loss and are calling for Napier to relinquish playcalling duties.

Napier will look to improve his reputation with the media and rowdy Florida fans with a win over Vanderbilt on Saturday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. EDT and will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire