ESPN grades Falcons’ early free agency activity

The Atlanta Falcons have been among the busiest teams on the NFL’s unofficial start to free agency. After trading a seventh-round pick to the New England Patriots for tight end Jonnu Smith, the Falcons gave right guard Chris Lindstrom a five-year extension.

The team then agreed to terms with free-agent defensive lineman David Onyemata on a three-year, $35 million contract, and re-signed both fullback Keith Smith and punter Bradley Pinion.

ESPN handed out grades for each major move thus far and the Falcons have received pretty average marks. Here’s what ESPN’s Seth Wilder had to say about the team adding Onyemata and Smith.

DT David Onyemata -- ESPN Grade: C

TE Jonnu Smith -- ESPN Grade: C-

Falcons free agency tracker

