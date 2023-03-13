ESPN grades Falcons’ early free agency activity
The Atlanta Falcons have been among the busiest teams on the NFL’s unofficial start to free agency. After trading a seventh-round pick to the New England Patriots for tight end Jonnu Smith, the Falcons gave right guard Chris Lindstrom a five-year extension.
The team then agreed to terms with free-agent defensive lineman David Onyemata on a three-year, $35 million contract, and re-signed both fullback Keith Smith and punter Bradley Pinion.
ESPN handed out grades for each major move thus far and the Falcons have received pretty average marks. Here’s what ESPN’s Seth Wilder had to say about the team adding Onyemata and Smith.
DT David Onyemata -- ESPN Grade: C
In a loaded defensive tackle market, this looks like an overpay for Onyemata. The numbers don’t suggest he’s a game-changer. He had five sacks last season and has never had more than 6.5 in a season. His 7% pass rush win rate at defensive tackle ranked 41st out of 54 qualifiers last season, and his 27% run stop win rate ranked 58th out of 68 qualifiers. Plus, he’s already 30 years old. I do think pass rush win rate slightly underrates Saints pass-rushers because they run a stunt-heavy defense. The Falcons need a better pass rush, but with so many better defensive tackles available, I don’t think this is a price worth paying.
TE Jonnu Smith -- ESPN Grade: C-
We got a second-string tight end trade! The key here is that Smith is reworking his contract, because he was slated to make $11 million in salary and roster bonuses in 2023, which is way too much for him. But $6.25 million is guaranteed, so there’s no way he’s getting less than that, and I don’t think he’s worth that price based on production. Smith has been incredibly disappointing since signing with New England as a free agent two years ago, recording just 294 and 245 receiving yards in 2021 and 2022, respectively. Looking back at it now, there’s evidence that his breakout 448-yard, nine-touchdown (including one rushing) performance in 2020 with the Titans wasn’t anything special.
