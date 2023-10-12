ESPN grades DJ Uiagalelei as one of college football’s top transfer quarterbacks so far this season

Former Clemson starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei transferred to Oregon State this offseason as the Tigers passed the torch to Cade Klubnik to take over as the team’s starting quarterback.

The decision to transfer was one Uiagalelei had to make if he wanted what was best for his career, and the decision to move on to play for the Beavers was an excellent choice for the young quarterback. With an excellent run game, one of the best offensive lines in college football, and a top-tier home environment, Uiagalelei has thrived at Oregon State.

Recently, ESPN graded 46 college football quarterback transfers in 2023 ($$$), with Uiagalelei ranking among the best in the country with a B+ grade. There were only five players ahead of the former Tiger. Here is a bit of what writers Adam Rittenberg and Tom VanHaaren had to say about Uiagalelei.

iagalelei might have been the most intriguing quarterback of the transfer cycle, given his profile at Clemson. Oregon State coaches were impressed with his willingness to learn a new and more complex offense, which requires quarterbacks to absorb and process a lot. His results have been mostly positive. Uiagalelei had a near-flawless debut at San Jose State — 239 pass yards and three touchdowns while completing 20 of 25 passes with two rushing touchdowns — but then began to struggle with his accuracy, a problem during his Clemson tenure. He completed a combined 45 of 89 passes against San Diego State, Washington State and Utah, before another brilliant performance in the Bay Area against Cal (275 pass yards, five touchdowns). Uiagalelei’s mobility has helped the Beavers; he has averaged 4 yards per rush with five touchdowns.

Uiagalelei hasn’t been a world-beater at Oregon State, but he has been very good. So far, he has recorded 1,307 passing yards, 13 TD passes, 4 interceptions, 131 rushing yards, 5 rushing TDs, and a 5-1 record.

Seeing the former Clemson starter flourishing elsewhere is great, as the move made sense for both him and the Clemson football program. He will look to continue his strong season as the Beavers face a tough UCLA team on Saturday.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire