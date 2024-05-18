ESPN’s Givony: Trading from No. 3 to No. 1 in NBA draft could be feasible

As of now, there doesn’t seem to be a consensus No. 1 overall selection in the first round of the 2024 NBA draft.

But what if a team such as the Rockets, who currently hold the No. 3 pick, sees a clear top candidate at the end of their pre-draft scouting process? If that’s the case, based on the lack of a consensus, the price to trade up from could be more reasonable than in most years.

On The Woj Pod, which is hosted by ESPN league insider Adrian Wojnarowski, draft guru Jonathan Givony said:

It might not cost you that much, to move up from No. 3 to No. 1, as it would in a different year. That’s where the deal-making could really happen.

The full episode can be listened to below. French forwards Alexandre Sarr and Zaccharie Risacher could be potential targets in any trading up scenario, as could Connecticut center Donovan Clingan.

Atlanta and Washington currently hold the No. 1 and No. 2 picks, respectively, making them the only teams ahead of Houston.

Story originally appeared on Rockets Wire