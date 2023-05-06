ESPN gives Steelers edge rusher in 2024 NFL mock draft

The 2023 NFL draft is barely over and folks like ESPN’s Todd McShay is already thinking about the 2024 NFL draft. McShay put out a one-round mock and we had to see what direction he went for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

McShay has the Steelers picking No. 10 overall and using that choice on Washington defensive end Bralen Trice. Here’s what McShay had to say about Trice as the pick.

Trice has an NFL frame at 6-foot-4 and 256 pounds, and he can get to the QB. Trice piled up 48 pressures (sixth in the nation) and nine sacks last season, plus 13 tackles for loss. Alex Highsmith is a free agent after 2023, and Trice could slot in as a potential replacement opposite T.J. Watt.

Trice is a nice player but a lot can happen in a year. This is more about the rationale behind the pick. I’d say, as the Steelers roster is currently constructed, an edge rusher is absolutely the team’s biggest shortcoming and for exactly why McShay pointed out. Pittsburgh drafted Nick Herbig in the fourth round in 2023 but if Highsmith has another big year and leaves for free agency, replacing him will be a top priority.

