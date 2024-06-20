ESPN gives questionable ‘final move’ the Browns should make before training camp

The Cleveland Browns enter the dead period of their offseason after a successful free agency, NFL draft, and minicamp this Spring and into early summer. They, however, have been without starting left tackle Jedrick Wills throughout this time as he recovers from a torn MCL from a year ago.

This does not stop ESPN’s Aaron Schatz from naming Wills as a player the Browns should be seeking to give a contract extension to. Schatz called an extension for the former first round pick as the final move the Browns need to make before training camp.

Schatz had this to say about the former 10th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft:

“Yes, Wills is coming off a torn MCL, but he has been one of the top young tackles in the league. Last season, he ranked eighth among tackles in pass block win rate (92.4%).”

Anybody who has watched Browns football over the past four seasons knows that Wills has been a beacon of inconsistency after a solid rookie season in Cleveland. He will go through stretches of excellent pass protection followed by stretches of mental lapses that cost his team chunks of yardage at a time.

While the Browns restructured his deal this offseason to clear cap space, there is an inkling that if they wanted to get a long-term deal done with Wills it would have been done by now.

