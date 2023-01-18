ESPN gives props to Oklahoma’s transfer portal additions

Oklahoma entered the offseason needing to better its roster. Yes, the 2023 class would include an infusion of talent. However, it’s not reasonable to expect those true freshmen to provide an immediate impact.

How would Oklahoma improve its defense? How would they replace the offensive starters they lost to the draft?

The transfer portal was the answer. And while Oklahoma missed on a few guys, overall, their haul via the portal was excellent. Pundits at ESPN seem to believe the same thing (ESPN+).

ESPN’s Tom Luginbill hailed the addition of Dasan McCullough as one of the best fits in this transfer portal cycle.

The Sooners are in dire need of upgrades on the defensive side, and McCullough is this cycle’s best pass-rusher. He had an excellent freshman campaign, registering 6.5 tackles for loss and four sacks. The former top-50 recruit in the 2022 class brings speed, effort and a disruptive force to Oklahoma. – Luginbill, ESPN

Oklahoma’s best EDGE rushing addition, Dasan McCullough, figures to be a major player next year for Oklahoma. Oklahoma was abysmal in generating pressure off the edge. Now with McCullough there, the Sooners become a bit more dangerous and dynamic. There’s a chance they plug him in as the Cheetah, utilizing his versatility and athleticism.

Oklahoma not only found answers for their departures, but they improved the overall talent as well. It’s precisely why ESPN believes Oklahoma was one of the schools that addressed its needs the best via this portal cycle in particular.

It’s tough to imagine a Brent Venables-led team would struggle on defense, but the Sooners gave up 461 yards per game, which ranked 122 out of 131 FBS teams and surrendered 5.75 yards per play (82nd). Needing to add playmakers, Venables landed versatile and disruptive Indiana freshman linebacker Dasan McCullough. He also added Texas Tech safety Reggie Pearson Jr., Notre Dame defensive lineman Jacob Lacey, Wake Forest defensive lineman Rondell Bothroyd, Oklahoma State defensive lineman Trace Ford and Texas State defensive lineman Davon Sears. Those transfers are paired with a top-five recruiting class as well. – Tom VanHaaren, ESPN

With a mix of upperclassmen leadership, upside, and production being infused with what the Sooners return, Oklahoma got better as a defense on paper this offseason.

The next step is putting it together this offseason and letting it showcase itself on the field in the fall.

