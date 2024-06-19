Advertisement
Breaking News:

Sparks rookie Cameron Brink has a torn ACL, team confirms

ESPN gives Bucs solid grade for 2024 offseason

luke easterling
·10 min read

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 2024 offseason consisted mostly of keeping their own guys in-house, but they made a handful of key additions through free agency and the draft that should make them an even better version of the team that won the NFC South for the third year in a row last season.

ESPN recently handed out their offseason grades for every NFL team, and the Bucs came away with a solid B grade overall.

Seth Walder wasn’t thrilled about the Bucs breaking the bank to re-sign Baker Mayfield, but he was a big fan of getting Mike Evans back on a team-friendly deal, as well as securing All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield Jr. with a long-term contract extension:

The Buccaneers spent money to retain big names in Mayfield, Evans and Winfield. Mayfield signed for a deal that can be one year for $40 million, two for $60 million or three for $100 million. It’s a little more than I thought they should or would spend. Though he had a bounce-back season in which he ranked 18th in QBR, there’s a reason Tampa Bay was able to sign Mayfield a year ago for just one year at $4 million. If the Bucs had guaranteed something like $27 million — what Geno Smith got a year ago — would anyone have topped that? I would have liked to have seen Mayfield do it again — with a new offensive coordinator after Dave Canales was hired as the Panthers’ head coach — before giving him $40 million.

It was Winfield, not Mayfield, who received the franchise tag — which made sense. Winfield received a top-of-the-market deal, but he deserves it, as he was one of the most valuable players in the NFL last season. And Evans’ deal was team-friendly. He signed a two-year, $41 million contract with $29 million fully guaranteed, according to ESPN Roster Management. Though Evans will turn 31 in August, he is coming off a 1,255-yard season and yet his contract lags well behind those of other top wide receivers.

The Bucs unloaded cornerback Carlton Davis III and two sixth-round picks in a trade with the Lions, netting a third-round pick in return. The move made sense, as Davis was coming off a poor season in which he allowed 1.9 yards per coverage snap (third most among outside corners with at least 300 coverage snaps). The Bucs correctly committed to Jamel Dean as their top corner previously, and there was no guarantee of future compensatory picks if they lost Davis in free agency in 2025. Frankly, the Bucs are not Super Bowl contenders, so saving money and picking up draft capital makes sense.

Walder may not consider the Bucs to be Super Bowl contenders, but that’ll be news to them as they prepare to extend their streak of four straight playoff appearances in 2024.

QB Baker Mayfield

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Share this

image

gallery

QB Kyle Trask

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

QB John Wolford

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

RB Rachaad White

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

RB Bucky Irving

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

RB Chase Edmonds

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

RB Sean Tucker

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Share this

image

gallery

WR Mike Evans

Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

WR Chris Godwin

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

WR Trey Palmer

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

WR Jalen McMillan

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

WR Rakim Jarrett

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

WR Sterling Shepard

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

TE Cade Otton

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

TE Payne Durham

(Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Share this

image

gallery

TE Ko Kieft

(Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Share this

image

gallery

TE Devin Culp

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Share this

image

gallery

OT Tristan Wirfs

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

G Sua Opeta

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

OL Graham Barton

Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

G Cody Mauch

(Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Share this

image

gallery

OT Luke Goedeke

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Share this

image

gallery

OL Robert Hainsey

(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Share this

image

gallery

OL Ben Bredeson

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

OT Brandon Walton

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

OT Justin Skule

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

G Elijah Klein

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

OLB Yaya Diaby

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

OLB Chris Braswell

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

OLB Anthony Nelson

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

OLB Markees Watts

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

DL Vita Vea

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

DL Calijah Kancey

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

DL Logan Hall

Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

DL Will Gholston

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

DL Greg Gaines

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

LB Lavonte David

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

LB K.J. Britt

(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Share this

image

gallery

LB SirVocea Dennis

Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Share this

image

gallery

LB J.J. Russell

(Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Share this

image

gallery

CB Jamel Dean

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

CB Zyon McCollum

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Share this

image

gallery

CB Christian Izien

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

CB Bryce Hall

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Share this

image

gallery

CB Tavierre Thomas

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

S Antoine Winfield Jr.

(Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images)

Share this

image

gallery

S Jordan Whitehead

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

DB Tykee Smith

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

DB Josh Hayes

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

K Chase McLaughlin

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

P Jake Camarda

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Share this

image

gallery

LS Zach Triner

(Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Share this

image

gallery

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire