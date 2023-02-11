ESPN gives Auburn a 35% chance to beat Alabama on Saturday

Auburn Basketball has hit a rough patch recently, losing four of its last five games. Saturday, Auburn has the chance to get back on track, but the challenge will be strenuous as the Tigers welcome No. 3 Alabama to Neville Arena.

Despite the game will be played at one of College Basketball’s toughest venues, many national outlets and oddsmakers are not giving Auburn much of a chance to pull off the upset.

The latest outlet to make their prediction is ESPN, which forecasts a 65% chance of victory for Alabama.

Although ESPN is giving the nod to Alabama, the “worldwide leader” predicts the game to be close and exciting. ESPN predicts that Alabama will win by four points, and is giving the game a score of 91.5 in matchup quality, which measures projected competitiveness and excitement in the game, using a 0 to 100 scale, with 100 as the most exciting. Saturday’s game is the third-highest in matchup quality on the day, behind Baylor-TCU and UConn-Creighton.

BetMGM is also giving Alabama the advantage but expects the game to be closer than ESPN predicts. The final line ahead of the game is Alabama at -2.5, with the over/under at 151.5.

More Basketball!

