ESPN gets it right, has Notre Dame on their Way Too Early Top 10

Earlier this week we were all in a bit of shock, as Pro Football Focus’ Anthony Treash left Notre Dame off his Way Too Early Top 10 list. It obviously caused some concern, but since the start of the regular season is months away, not really much at all.

ESPN released their Way Too Early Top 25 (insider), a bit more comprehensive look at this coming seasons top teams. Mark Schlabach was much more kind to the Irish, ranking them inside his Top 10. Find out below where Notre Dame was placed along with the rest of the early Top 10.

#10 Oklahoma State

Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3), linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (20) and head coach Mike Gundy celebrate with the trophy after defeating Notre Dame in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic

Ncaa Football Playstation Fiesta Bowl Oklahoma State At Notre Dame

#9 Michigan

Dec 4, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Roman Wilson (14) runs the ball after a catch for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

#8 Michigan State

EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 27: Head coach Mel Tucker of the Michigan State Spartans looks on before the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Spartan Stadium on November 27, 2021 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

#7 NC State

NC State’s Thayer Thomas catches a two yard pass for a touchdown to tie back up the game during the first overtime at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., September 25, 2021.

Ncaa Football Clemson At Nc State

#6 Notre Dame

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – JANUARY 01: Head coach Marcus Freeman of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish takes the field before the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at State Farm Stadium on January 01, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

#5 Texas A&M

Nov 20, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Blake Bost (14) calls the play during the fourth quarter against the Prairie View Am Panthers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

#4 Utah

Utah Utes players honor a pair of fallen teammates during the fourth quarter of the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2022.

College Football Rose Bowl

#3 Georgia

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) gets set to run a play during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game between Georgia and Alabama in Atlanta, on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.

News Joshua L Jones

#2 Ohio State

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

#1 Alabama

Nov 13, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban during the game against New Mexico State at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

