ESPN: Georgia played in five of the top 60 CFB games of 2000s

In a fun offseason exercise, ESPN released its list of the top 60 college football games since the turn of the century.

Georgia fans have had no shortage of great games to watch over the last two decades and the Bulldogs were listed five times, including four times in the top 10. The unfortunate part is the Bulldogs came out victorious in only one of those five.

Somber, however, is difficult to find within DawgNation these days given the 2021 college football season ended with Georgia snapping a 41-year drought by beating Alabama for the national championship.

Here are the five Georgia games that made ESPN’s list of the greatest games of the 2000s, plus two I think could have made it as well.

35. Alabama 35, Georgia 28 (Dec. 1, 2018)

Syndication: Montgomery

Via Bill Connelly:

Before Georgia finally got one over on the Crimson Tide and beat them for the 2021 national title, the Dawgs’ last 10 years were defined by close-but-no-cigar moments. In the 2018 SEC championship game, the Dawgs missed out on a spot in the CFP when Jalen Hurts, in for injured Alabama starter Tua Tagovailoa, led two fourth-quarter touchdown drives (which sandwiched an infamous failed fake punt) and scored the game-winner with 64 seconds left. This was somehow only the third-most gut-wrenching defeat the Dawgs suffered against Bama in the 2010s.

9. Alabama 32, Georgia 28 (Dec. 1, 2012)

Alabama WR Amari Cooper catches a touchdown against Georgia DB Damian Swann late in the game: Daniel Shirey-USA TODAY Sports

This is where it all began. Where we learned that a big lead on Alabama meant absolutely nothing. Georgia came out swinging with Aaron Murray and Todd Gurley and had a 21-10 lead in the third quarter after Alec Ogletree returned a blocked field goal for a touchdown. Next thing you know, Georgia’s trailing 32-28 after a 45-yard Amari Cooper touchdown with just over three minutes to go. After a few punts, Georgia got the ball back at its 15 with 1:08 to go.

Story continues

Aaron Murray, Arthur Lynch and Tavarres King put together a beautiful drive to get us down to the Alabama 8-yard line before disaster struck. After a 26 yard gain to Lynch and with the clock running, Murray rushed to the line and threw a pass that was tipped and then caught by Chris Conley at the 5. Conley fell to the ground but the clock kept running. Georgia would not get another snap off.

I still remember screaming “Georgia’s going to win this game!” after Ogletree’s touchdown on the blocked kick. And I continued thinking that all the way up to the last second.

This was the first real opportunity Georgia had to make it to the national title in a long time. And who was waiting for us? Notre Dame. A team Georgia would have beaten 50-0.

8. Alabama 26, Georgia 23 (Jan. 8, 2018)

Alabama DeVonta Smith scores the game-winning TD against Georgia safety Dominick Sanders during overtime in the 2018 national championship. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Via Bill Connelly:

Georgia had to wait five years (and change coaches) to get another shot. The Dawgs won the SEC to reach the national title game and took a 13-0 halftime lead, but backup quarterback Tua Tagovailoa brought the Tide back. They tied the game at 20-20, but it went to OT after they missed a late field goal. Georgia kicked a field goal in OT, then sacked Tagovailoa for a huge loss, but on second-and-26, he hit DeVonta Smith for a 41-yard touchdown. Bama won the national title.

4. Auburn 43, Georgia 38 (Nov. 16, 2013)

Auburn WR Ricardo Louis catches a tipped ball by Georgia DB Josh Harvey-Clemons and scores the game winning TD. Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports

The Prayer at Jordan–Hare was an absolute thriller. Georgia was looking to play spoiler to Auburn’s season, but the Tigers pulled off the first two of miracles to close the season; the other was the “Kick-Six.”

With No. 25 Georgia leading No. 7 Auburn 38–37 with 36 seconds to go, the Tigers faced a fourth-and-18. Nick Marshall simply threw it up, and UGA defensive backs Josh Harvey-Clemons and Tray Matthews both failed to knock it down, resulting in a 73-yard touchdown pass to Ricardo Louis.

2. Georgia 54, Oklahoma 48 (Jan. 1, 2018)

Sony Michel scores the game winning TD against Oklahoma. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Via Bill Connelly:

Oklahoma went on a 24-7 run to take a commanding lead in the second quarter, but two touchdowns in two minutes gave Georgia a sudden edge early in the fourth. But after OU tied the game with a Baker Mayfield-to-Dimitri Flowers touchdown pass, Steven Parker returned a Sony Michel fumble 46 yards to push the Sooners back ahead. A short, late Nick Chubb touchdown sent the game to overtime, and in the second OT possession, Georgia’s Lorenzo Carter blocked Austin Seibert’s field goal attempt. That gave Michel a chance to atone: His 27-yard explosion sent the Dawgs to the national title game.

My honorable mentions — No. 1, 2013: Georgia 44, LSU 41

Justin Scott-Wesley scores the 25-yard go-ahead touchdown. Jason Getz/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/MCT/Sipa USA

This is one of the most exciting games ever played in Sanford Stadium. No. 9 Georgia versus No. 6 LSU on Sept. 28, 2013. I’m actually surprised it did not make ESPN’s list, given it was a top-10 SEC thriller.

After LSU answered the Bulldogs’ initial touchdown with two of its own late in the first quarter, it was up to star quarterback Aaron Murray and the Georgia offense to lead UGA back into the game.

LSU made a strong push late, but Georgia won 44-41 behind four touchdown passes from Murray, including a late strike to Justin Scott-Wesley for the win.

My honorable mentions — No. 2, 2022: Georgia 33, Alabama 18

Kelee Ringo returns a interception for a touchdown to seal UGA’s national title win over Alabama: Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Sure, there were better, more exciting games than this one. But the whole country was tuned in to watch as Georgia finally dethroned Alabama and got over the hump. Maybe I’m biased, but that’s OK.

Alabama held a 9-6 halftime lead over Georgia after a low-scoring first half. Stout red zone defense and an injury to star Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams headlined the first half.

The game’s momentum changed after Stetson Bennett fumbled deep in Georgia territory early in the fourth quarter. Several plays later, Alabama scored a touchdown to go up 18-13.

Georgia had to bounce back. Bennett led the Bulldogs down the field on a pass-heavy drive. Facing second-and-18 on Georgia’s next drive, Bennett connected with Adonai Mitchell on a 40-yard touchdown pass. Georgia never looked back.

Georgia’s defense forced a three-and-out on Alabama’s next drive. Next, UGA’s offensive line dominated Alabama as the Dawgs drove the ball into the red zone behind a spirited rushing attack. Bennett connected with Brock Bowers on a touchdown to build a 26-18 lead.

The Dawgs needed to stop Bryce Young and Alabama to win a national championship. Young and the Crimson Tide drove the ball to near midfield before he threw a third-down pick six to UGA’s Kelee Ringo.

1

1