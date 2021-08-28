ESPN Game Day hosts already disrespecting Ohio State

Ohio State football kicks off this Thursday evening when they travel to Minnesota to take on the Golden Gophers. As college football begins a new season, ESPN’s College Gameday made its season debut on Saturday morning, and let’s just say a couple of the guys are already throwing shade the Buckeye’s way.

As the guys were discussing some of the big games that will be happening this season, the topic of Oregon visiting Ohio State came up. Rece Davis decided to lay it on the table and start the OSU disrespect before a down has even been played in 2021. Take a look at the adamant stance Davis took on the week two matchup.

“I’m not assuming Oregon loses in Columbus. Oregon is going to win in Columbus.” Davis said followed by a fist bump from Desmond Howard.

Check out the interaction below.

Howard seemed to agree with Davis’ take saying “Thank you, sir. Thank you, sir. I’m with you.” ESPN’s matchup predictor doesn’t agree with Davis and Howard only giving Oregon a 14 percent chance to win when they face each other on September 11.

The Buckeyes need to take care of business on Thursday first, but you can bet they’ll be ready for a fight when the Ducks come to town. Ohio State should be a heavy favorite in the game, but Mario Cristobal has built Oregon into a contender and will be looking to make a statement early in the season.

