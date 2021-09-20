How ESPN’s FPI views the rest of Auburn’s season

It’s time to begin to move on from the Penn State loss.

Unfortunately for the Auburn Tigers, their schedule just gets tougher looking down the road. Four of Auburn’s next six opponents are ranked inside the top 20. One of the two opponents that aren’t ranked has not lost at home to Auburn since 1999 (Auburn plays LSU in Baton Rouge on October 2nd.) The schedule is daunting, and the Tigers desperately need some momentum. What are the computer models saying about Auburn’s season?

Here is how ESPN’s FPI predicts the rest of Auburn’s season to go.

Vs Georgia State

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI Prediction: 97.2% (Auburn)

@ LSU

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI Prediction: 58.4% (Auburn)

Vs No. 2 Georgia

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI Prediction: 70.6% (Georgia)

@ No. 16 Arkansas

(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

ESPN FPI Prediction: 50.1% (Arkansas)

Vs No. 13 Ole Miss

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI Prediction: 57.8% (Auburn)

@ No. 7 Texas A&M

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI Prediction: 61.4% (Texas A&M)

Vs Mississippi State

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI Prediction: 75.2% (Auburn)

@ South Carolina

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI Prediction: 76.6% (Auburn)

Vs No. 1 Alabama

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI Prediction: 73.6% (Alabama)

