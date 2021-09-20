How ESPN’s FPI views the rest of Auburn’s season
It’s time to begin to move on from the Penn State loss.
Unfortunately for the Auburn Tigers, their schedule just gets tougher looking down the road. Four of Auburn’s next six opponents are ranked inside the top 20. One of the two opponents that aren’t ranked has not lost at home to Auburn since 1999 (Auburn plays LSU in Baton Rouge on October 2nd.) The schedule is daunting, and the Tigers desperately need some momentum. What are the computer models saying about Auburn’s season?
Here is how ESPN’s FPI predicts the rest of Auburn’s season to go.
Vs Georgia State
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN FPI Prediction: 97.2% (Auburn)
@ LSU
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN FPI Prediction: 58.4% (Auburn)
Vs No. 2 Georgia
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN FPI Prediction: 70.6% (Georgia)
@ No. 16 Arkansas
(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
ESPN FPI Prediction: 50.1% (Arkansas)
Vs No. 13 Ole Miss
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN FPI Prediction: 57.8% (Auburn)
@ No. 7 Texas A&M
Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN FPI Prediction: 61.4% (Texas A&M)
Vs Mississippi State
Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN FPI Prediction: 75.2% (Auburn)
@ South Carolina
Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN FPI Prediction: 76.6% (Auburn)
Vs No. 1 Alabama
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN FPI Prediction: 73.6% (Alabama)
