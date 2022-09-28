ESPN FPI has USC ending the regular season 11-1

Provided by ESPN, the Football Power Index (FPI) is a “measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team’s performance going forward for the rest of the season.” FPI represents how many points above or below average a team is.

USC did just enough to squeak out a Pac-12 road victory Saturday in Corvallis, 17-14.

Heisman hopeful Caleb Williams was just 16-of-36 passing for 180 yards and one touchdown, but he delivered in crunch time, throwing a 21-yard touchdown strike to Jordan Addison with 1:13 left. The defense then registered a fourth interception of Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan to seal the victory. It was a character-building win for the USC Trojans on the road.

Here’s where the FPI has USC ending the regular season in wins. You can also get the FPI projections for the rest of the Pac-12 with September almost entirely in the books, save for the Sept. 30 game between the Washington Huskies and the UCLA Bruins:

ESPN FPI Projected Wins (Rounded): USC – 11

UW – 10

Utah – 10

Oregon – 9

UCLA – 8

OSU – 8

Cal – 7

WSU – 6

Arizona – 5

Stanford – 4

ASU – 4

Colorado – 1 — WestCoastCFB (@WestCoastCFB) September 25, 2022

