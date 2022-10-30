ESPN FPI updates Ohio State’s chances of winning each remaining regular-season game after Week 9

The Ohio State football team stayed in the win column on Saturday after pulling away from the Penn State Nittany Lions in the fourth quarter to keep its record unblemished at 8-0.

Eight games into the season and it’s pretty clear all of the goals Ohio State had at the beginning of the campaign are still in play, including a Big Ten championship and a potential berth in the College Football Playoff. There’s still a finishing kick to go through, and of course, what might be a titanic clash on November 26 vs. Michigan.

ESPN updates its matchup predictor for every game for every Football Bowl Subdivision team every week and we like to follow. It’s time to check in again after a week in which Michigan and Illinois again looked good, while teams like Rutgers, Nebraska, and Northwestern continued to be underwhelming.

Here is what the ESPN computer has as the chances of Ohio State winning each of its remaining regular-season games after Week 9.

Saturday, Nov. 5, at Northwestern

Sep 11, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats safety Brandon Joseph (16) runs back a punt against the Indiana State Sycamores during the second half at Ryan Field. Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

How it all breaks down

Venue | Ryan Field (Evanston, Illinois)

Predicted Winner | Ohio State

Buckeyes Win Probability | 98.4% (⇔ from 98.4%)

All-Time Series | OSU leads 64-14-1

Projected running record: 9-0

Saturday, Nov. 12, vs. Indiana

Indiana Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen watches from the sideline during the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Ohio State won 54-7. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

How it all breaks down

Venue | Ohio Stadium (Columbus, Ohio)

Predicted Winner | Ohio State

Buckeyes Win Probability | 98.5% (⇔ from 98.5%)

All-Time Series | OSU leads 77-12-5

Projected running record: 10-0

Saturday, Nov. 19, at Maryland

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Venue | Maryland Stadium (College Park, Maryland)

Predicted Winner | Ohio State

Buckeyes Win Probability | 8795% (⇓ from 88.5%)

All-Time Series | OSU leads 7-0

Projected running record: 11-0

Saturday, Nov. 26, vs. Michigan

Michigan defenders take the field during Michigan’s 29-7 win over Michigan State on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Ann Arbor. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

How it all breaks down

Venue | Ohio Stadium (Columbus, Ohio)

Predicted Winner | Ohio State

Buckeyes Win Probability | 74.8% (⇓ from 75.7%)

All-Time Series |OSU trails 51-59-6

Projected Final Regular Season record: 12-0

