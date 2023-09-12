ESPN FPI updates Ohio State’s game-by-game victory chances after Youngstown State performance

The Ohio State football team sits at 2-0, but it hasn’t exactly been impressing the national media (or local for that matter) with how it has performed against Indiana and Youngstown State.

Aside from the eye test though, there are computer models that are formulaic driven that can be a little different. One that we like to follow is ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI for short) that takes strength of opponent, roster, and other factors into consideration when future casting a team’s performance on the field.

We don’t make the sausage, and really don’t want to know what goes into it, we just want to consume it, and bring it to you.

And that’s what we do every week. We take an updated look at what ESPN’s FPI matchup predictor says about Ohio State football’s chances of winning each remaining game on its regular season schedule after the previous one is complete.

Are the Buckeyes favored in all of their matchups like the first two looks, or has a team like Michigan or Penn State done enough on the field to be favored to beat OSU now that we are a couple of weeks into the season.

Here’s how everything stands after Week 2 of the season after all the games and bleeps and bloops of the ESPN computer have been married together.

Sept. 16 vs. Western Kentucky

Ohio Stadium (Columbus, Ohio)

Predicted Winner: Ohio State

Buckeyes Win Probability: 97.1% (down from 97.9% from last week)

All-Time Series: No previous matchups

Projected running record: 3-0

Sept. 23 at Notre Dame

Notre Dame Stadium (South Bend, Indiana)

Predicted Winner: Ohio State

Buckeyes Win Probability: 56.5% (down from 66.6% last week)

All-Time Series: OSU leads 5-2

Projected running record: 4-0

Oct. 7 vs. Maryland

Ohio Stadium (Columbus, Ohio)

Predicted Winner: Ohio State

Buckeyes Win Probability: 93.9% (down from 95.0% last week)

All-Time Series: OSU leads 8-0

Projected running record: 5-0

Oct. 14 at Purdue

Ross-Ade Stadium (West Lafayette, Indiana)

Predicted Winner: Ohio State

Buckeyes Win Probability: 93.0% (down from 95.6% from last week)

All-Time Series: OSU leads 40-15-2

Projected running record: 6-0

Oct. 21 vs. Penn State

Ohio Stadium (Columbus, Ohio)

Predicted Winner: Ohio State

Buckeyes Win Probability: 66.6% (down from 78.6% from last week)

All-Time Series: OSU leads 23-14

Projected running record: 7-0

Oct. 28 at Wisconsin

Camp Randall Stadium (Madison, Wisconsin)

Predicted Winner: Ohio State

Buckeyes Win Probability: 86.3% (down from 85.3% from last week)

All-Time Series: OSU leads 62-18-5

Projected running record: 8-0

Nov. 4 at Rutgers

SHI Stadium (Piscataway, New Jersey)

Predicted Winner: Ohio State

Buckeyes Win Probability: 90.4% (down from 96.8% from last week)

All-Time Series: OSU leads 9-0

Projected running record: 9-0

Nov. 11 vs. Michigan State

Ohio Stadium (Columbus, Ohio)

Predicted Winner: Ohio State

Buckeyes Win Probability: 92.4% (down from 93.2% last week)

All-Time Series: OSU leads 36-15

Projected running record: 10-0

Nov. 18 vs. Minnesota

Ohio Stadium (Columbus, Ohio)

Predicted Winner: Ohio State

Buckeyes Win Probability: 94.3% (down from 95.0% last week)

All-Time Series: OSU leads 46-7

Projected running record: 11-0

Nov. 25 at Michigan

Michigan Stadium (Ann Arbor, Michigan)

Predicted Winner: Ohio State

Buckeyes Win Probability: 63.9% (down from 68.0% last week)

All-Time Series: OSU trails 51-60-6

Projected running record: 12-0

