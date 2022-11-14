ESPN FPI updates Ohio State’s chances of winning its last two regular season games

Believe it or not, there are just two regular-season games left in the 2022 Ohio State football season. It’s gone by fast, as it seems to always do, and there are plenty of special things still out on the table for this team to achieve. There is a potential Big Ten East and conference crown at stake as well as a potential spot in the College Football Playoff.

To get there though, the Buckeyes still have to take care of business over its last two games. There’s this week on the road vs. Maryland, and then the season-ending finale in “The Game” against Michigan.

Each week, ESPN’s FPI metric updates the percentage chance of Ohio State winning each of its games in its “matchup predictor” and we’ve followed it along all season. Now that we are down to two games and there are all kinds of data points to use, what does the model do with the last two games?

Here is a look at where the percentages have gone after Week 11 as we head down the final stretch of the regular season.

Saturday, Nov. 19, at Maryland

How it all breaks down

Venue | Maryland Stadium (College Park, Maryland)

Predicted Winner | Ohio State

Buckeyes Win Probability | 90.2% (⇑ from 88.1%)

All-Time Series | OSU leads, 7-0

Projected running record: 11-0

Saturday, Nov. 26, vs. Michigan

How it all breaks down

Venue | Ohio Stadium (Columbus, Ohio)

Predicted Winner | Ohio State

Buckeyes Win Probability | 69.6% (⇓ from 74.6%)

All-Time Series | OSU trails, 51-59-6

Projected Final Regular Season record: 12-0

