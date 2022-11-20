ESPN FPI updates Ohio State’s chance of beating Michigan after Week 12 games

OK, it’s Michigan week everyone, and it’s one of the biggest editions of “The Game” we’ve ever witnessed. For only the third time in the last 50 years, both teams come into the matchup undefeated, meaning there’s a ton on the line.

At stake is a Big Ten East division title, a spot in the Big Ten Championship game and a potential berth in the College Football Playoff. It’ll most likely be No. 2 vs. No. 3 with all of the pomp and circumstances leading into the game this week.

If you’ve followed us at all, we check in every week to see what the ESPN FPI Matchup Predictor says about Ohio State football winning each of its regular season games. At the start, the Buckeyes were favored in every one of their games, but the percentage chances of winning each changed after more data points and results were available to plug into the ESPN engine that figures these things out each week.

Now, we’re down to just one game, the massive contest against Michigan. OSU has been favored all along according to the ESPN FPI, but what about after Week 12? Did the percentage chance of winning the game move in either direction?

Here’s what ESPN says about the Buckeyes’ chances of declawing and defanging the Wolverines this coming Saturday.

NEXT … What ESPN says about Ohio State’s chances of beating Michigan

What the ESPN FPI says about Ohio State’s chances of beating Michigan

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy runs the ball against Michigan State during the first half on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Ann Arbor. USA TODAY Sports

How it all breaks down

Venue | Ohio Stadium (Columbus, Ohio)

Predicted Winner | Ohio State

Buckeyes Win Probability | 69.6% (⇔ no change)

All-Time Series | OSU trails, 51-59-6

Projected Final Regular-Season record: 12-0

List

Big Ten football power rankings after Week 12: Ohio State or Michigan? The stage is set.

Big Ten football power rankings after Week 12 | Buckeyes Wire

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire