ESPN FPI updates Notre Dame’s odds to beat Ohio State, make playoff

Notre Dame is 4-0 and ready for one of their biggest home games in years as the always loaded Ohio State Buckeyes come to South Bend for the first time since 1996.

Is Notre Dame closing the gap? Are the Irish a legitimate national championship contender or have they simply beat up on mediocre opponents?

We’ll know a lot more about the 2023 Fighting Irish and what their ceiling really is in just a few days.

ESPN has their Football Power Index they use to project what is to come each college football season and update it after each week of games. Here is what FPI says about Notre Dame’s chances for their eight remaining regular season games and their chances of making the College Football Playoff and national championship.

Here is their latest projections regarding the Irish:

Sept. 23 vs. Ohio State

Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

Current FPI odds of Notre Dame victory: 34.3%

Odds on Sept. 11, 2023: 43.7%

Sept. 30 at Duke

James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Current FPI odds of Notre Dame victory: 71.8%

Odds on Sept. 11, 2023: 89.0%

Oct. 7 at Louisville

USA TODAY SPORTS

Current FPI odds of Notre Dame victory: 70.9%

Odds on Sept. 11, 2023: 75.3%

Oct. 14 vs. USC

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Current FPI odds of Notre Dame victory: 52.3%

Odds on Sept. 11, 2023: 54.2%

Oct. 28 vs. Pitt

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Current FPI odds of Notre Dame victory: 89.6%

Odds on Sept. 11, 2023: 87.0%

Nov. 4 at Clemson

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Current FPI odds of Notre Dame victory: 57.7%

Odds on Sept. 11, 2023: 66.6%

Nov. 18 vs. Wake Forest

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Current FPI odds of Notre Dame victory: 92.9%

Odds on Sept. 11, 2023: 93.1%

Nov. 25 at Stanford

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Current FPI odds of Notre Dame victory: 94.9%

Odds on Sept. 11, 2023: 93.9%

Current Ranking

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame didn’t play anywhere near its best game against Central Michigan but won 41-17. FPI certainly wasn’t impressed by the Irish as they fell from 9th to 12th in the weekly rankings.

Win-Loss Projection

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Notre Dame’s win-loss projection took a hit from FPI this week, going from being projected at 9.9-2.1 a week ago to 9.6-2.4 this week.

12-0 Chances?

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

FPI gives Notre Dame just a 5.8% chance to win each of its last eight games. That’s down a bit from the 9.9% chance they were given by the same outlet just a week ago.

Playoff Chances

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Will Notre Dame make the College Football Playoff? A week ago they were given a 22.1% chance to make it a week ago but those odds shrunk to just 13.3% this week.

National Champs?

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame is given a 3.0% chance to win it all this week by the FPI after being at 5.1% last week.

Overall why did Notre Dame’s odds take such a hit? Likely because of how they played perhaps their worst game of the year against Central Michigan and Ohio State had their most impressive showing to date over Western Kentucky.

Luckily it won’t be computers deciding it but a thrilling game Saturday night at Notre Dame Stadium instead.

