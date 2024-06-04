ESPN FPI states MSU Football has one of hardest schedules in 2024

Michigan State football once again has one of the toughest schedules in the country, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI).

ESPN has recently updated its FPI ratings, which also indicates who has the country’s hardest schedules. Florida has the hardest schedule in the country but Michigan State isn’t too far behind at No. 19.

Of Big Ten teams, Michigan State has the seventh-hardest schedule in the league. Check out the post below to see the top 25 hardest schedules this upcoming season:

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire