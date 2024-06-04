ESPN FPI states MSU Football has one of hardest schedules in 2024
Michigan State football once again has one of the toughest schedules in the country, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI).
ESPN has recently updated its FPI ratings, which also indicates who has the country’s hardest schedules. Florida has the hardest schedule in the country but Michigan State isn’t too far behind at No. 19.
Of Big Ten teams, Michigan State has the seventh-hardest schedule in the league. Check out the post below to see the top 25 hardest schedules this upcoming season:
Hardest Schedules in College Football for 2024 according to ESPN FPI:
1. Florida
2. Mississippi State
3. Georgia
4. Kentucky
5. Auburn
6. Alabama
7. Oklahoma
8. Tennessee
9. Georgia Tech
10. Texas
11. Purdue
12. UCLA
13. Washington
14. Vanderbilt
15. Illinois
16. Ohio State
17.… pic.twitter.com/DmJl4gsEmI
— College Football Report (@CFBRep) June 3, 2024
