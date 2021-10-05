ESPN FPI sees more trouble ahead for the Wisconsin Badgers

ESPN FPI predicted weeks of disappointment were ahead for the 2021 Wisconsin Badgers after their Week 2 victory vs. Eastern Michigan.

The forecast at the time included losses to Michigan and Iowa and a final regular-season record of 9-3.

Well, the outlook has grown increasingly grim since Wisconsin’s bye week. The Badgers dropped the contest against Notre Dame in Chicago thanks to a fourth-quarter collapse, let Michigan win its first game at Camp Randall since 2001 and now sit in last place in the Big Ten West.

ESPN FPI projections are following that outlook, as they now see Wisconsin losing to some of its Big Ten West rivals.

The current FPI projection after Wisconsin’s loss to Michigan? A bowl-less season for the Badgers for the first time 2001:

Oct. 9 at Illinois

Aug 28, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Miles Scott (85) runs past Nebraska Cornhuskers cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (5) at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Predicted Winner: Wisconsin

Badgers Win Probability: 69.8%

Projected running record: 2-3

Oct. 16 vs. Army

Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

Predicted Winner: Wisconsin

Badgers Win Probability: 76.9%

Projected running record: 3-3

Oct. 23 at Purdue

Purdue tight end Payne Durham (87) celebrates a touchdown during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette. Credit: Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier-Imagn Content Services, LLC

Predicted Winner: Purdue

Badgers Win Probability: 49.5%

Projected running record: 3-4

Oct. 30 vs. Iowa

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) huddles up with teammates including center Tyler Linderbaum and fullback Monte Pottebaum (38) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Indiana, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Credit: Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen-Imagn Content Services, LLC

Story continues

Predicted Winner: Iowa

Badgers Win Probability: 31.1%

Projected running record: 3-5

Nov. 6 at Rutgers

Dec 12, 2020; College Park, Maryland, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Noah Vedral (0) throws as Maryland Terrapins defensive back Nick Cross (3) defends at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Predicted Winner: Rutgers

Badgers Win Probability: 49.3%

Projected running record: 3-6

Nov. 13 vs. Northwestern

Nov 21, 2020; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald gestures after his team recovered a fumble against the Wisconsin Badgers during the first half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Predicted Winner: Wisconsin

Badgers Win Probability: 83.2%

Projected running record: 4-6

Nov. 20 at Nebraska

Aug 28, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) runs past Illinois defensive lineman Keith Randolph Jr. (88) in the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Predicted Winner: Nebraska

Badgers Win Probability: 42.9%

Projected running record: 4-7

Nov. 27 at Minnesota

Sep 2, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Gophers running back Bryce Williams (21) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

Predicted Winner: Wisconsin

Badgers Win Probability: 51.3% (Previous: 69%)

Projected running record: 5-7

Follow BadgersWire

Contact/Follow us @TheBadgersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin news, notes, opinion and analysis.

1

1