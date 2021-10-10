ESPN FPI sees better days ahead for the Wisconsin Badgers

ESPN FPI saw a tough road ahead for the Wisconsin Badgers after their 38-17 loss at home to Michigan.

The metric projected Wisconsin to finish with a 5-7 record with losses coming against Purdue, Iowa, Nebraska and Rutgers.

But a lot has now changed with the team’s 24-0 beatdown of Illinois and other results around the conference. FPI now sees several of those results flipped, as well as a closer contest when Iowa comes to Madison.

The season is already a mild disappointment with the 1-3 start thanks to three losses to ranked teams. But a lot of the Big Ten schedule is still on the horizon. Wisconsin undeniably has a chance to make a run and make many forget about the first four games of the year.

Here are ESPN FPI‘s updated game-by-game predictions for the rest of Wisconsin’s season:

Oct. 16 vs. Army

Predicted Winner: Wisconsin

Badgers Win Probability: 79.7% (Previous: 76.9%)

Projected running record: 3-3

Oct. 23 at Purdue

Predicted Winner: Wisconsin

Badgers Win Probability: 57.2% (Previous: 49.5%)

Projected running record: 4-3

Oct. 30 vs. Iowa

Predicted Winner: Iowa

Badgers Win Probability: 36.7% (Previous: 31.3%)

Projected running record: 4-4

Nov. 6 at Rutgers

Predicted Winner: Wisconsin

Badgers Win Probability: 59.4% (Previous: 49.3%)

Projected running record: 5-4

Nov. 13 vs. Northwestern

Predicted Winner: Wisconsin

Badgers Win Probability: 85.8% (Previous: 83.2%)

Projected running record: 6-4

Nov. 20 at Nebraska

Predicted Winner: Nebraska

Badgers Win Probability: 49% (Previous: 42.9%)

Projected running record: 6-5

Nov. 27 at Minnesota

Predicted Winner: Wisconsin

Badgers Win Probability: 57.9% (Previous: 51.3%)

Projected running record: 7-5

