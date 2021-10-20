Now that we’ve gotten to the halfway point of the season, it’s time to assess what Bryan Harsin has done with the Tigers.

Auburn is currently 5-2 and ranked No. 19 in the AP Top 25. They have beaten one top 25 opponent in Arkansas. They upset LSU in Baton Rouge, winning there for the first time since 1999. The Tigers have two losses, both of which came to teams that are ranked inside the top 10 (Georgia, Penn State) as of right now.

Bowl eligibility was a question for some in year one of the Harsin era, but it seems likely that Auburn wins one more game to get to that point. Auburn faces three more top 25 opponents after the bye this week, including No. 12 Ole Miss in their next contest.

Here is what ESPN’s FPI says about the rest of Auburn’s season.

Vs No. 12 Ole Miss

ESPN FPI Prediction: 63.4% (Auburn)

Auburn’s record: 6-2, 3-1 SEC

At No. 17 Texas A&M

ESPN FPI Prediction: 59.3% (Texas A&M)

Auburn’s record: 6-3, 3-2 SEC

Vs Mississippi State

ESPN FPI Prediction: 76.7% (Auburn)

Auburn’s record: 7-3, 4-2 SEC

At South Carolina

ESPN FPI Prediction: 82.3% (Auburn)

Auburn’s record: 8-3, 5-2 SEC

Vs No. 4 Alabama

ESPN FPI Prediction: 78.8% (Alabama)

Auburn’s record: 8-4, 5-3 SEC

Extra Odds

Proj. Win/Loss: 7.8-4.3

Chance to win out: 0.3%

Chance to get to six wins: 99.3%

Chance to win division: 10.8%

Chance to win conference: 1.4%

Chance to make CFP: 0.5%

Chance to make National Championship: 0.1%

Chance to win National Championship: 0.1%

