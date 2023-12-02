ESPN’s FPI ranking plus other data after regular season end for Florida

ESPN updated its Football Power Index along with other related data for the college football landscape, including the Florida Gators, after the dust settled in Week 13. Some of the categories have expired now that the season is complete, leaving just a few rankings to review.

The FPI was developed by ESPN in 2013 to measure each team’s overall strength and predict results throughout the season. As the schedule progresses, the data used to determine a team’s FPI ranking will come from the games played while also predicting the outcomes for each future matchup.

Take a look below at ESPN’s FPI numbers and other data for Florida following its 5-7 season in 2023.

Overall Ranking

No. 40 overall

Value: 6.4

Overall Efficiency

Overall Efficiency: 58.2

Rank: 48

Offensive Efficiency

Offensive Efficiency: 66.9

Rank: 26

Defensive Efficiency

Defensive Efficiency: 43.8

Rank: 85

Special Teams Efficiency

Special Teams Efficiency: 53.7

Rank: 38

