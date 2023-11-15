ESPN’s FPI ranking plus other data after Gators’ Week 11 loss to LSU

Florida football locked horns with the LSU Tigers last weekend in a matchup that turned into an offensive explosion. Unfortunately for the Gators, they were on the losing end of a historic outing by Heisman Trophy hopeful Jaydon Daniels.

Following the game, ESPN updated its Football Power Index along with other related data for the college football landscape, including the Orange and Blue. Once again, the program’s numbers saw some changes after the events that took place in Columbia, Missouri, last Saturday. Surprisingly, some for the better.

The FPI was developed by ESPN in 2013 to measure each team’s overall strength and predict results throughout the season. As the schedule progresses, the data used to determine a team’s FPI ranking will come from the games played while also predicting the outcomes for each future matchup.

Take a look below at ESPN’s FPI numbers and other data for Florida following its Week 11 loss at LSU.

Overall Ranking

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

No. 39 overall

Value: 6.2

Florida remains ranked No. 39 overall while dropping 0.2 points from last week in the value.

Projected Record

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

2023 Projected Record: 5.4-6.6

The Gators also lost 0.2 points in the projected record, which was 5.6-6.4 last week.

Overall Efficiency

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Overall Efficiency: 58.6

Rank: 47

Florida actually improved in the overall efficiency category, jumping four spots in the rankings while also improving 0.5 points in the rating.

Offensive Efficiency

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Offensive Efficiency: 66.7

Rank: 27

The Gators saw improvement in offensive efficiency, moving up four spots in the rankings while earning a 0.7-point increase in the efficiency rating.

Defensive Efficiency

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Defensive Efficiency: 40.6

Rank: 94

Predictably, the Orange and Blue fell in the defensive metrics, dropping six spots in the rankings while losing 3.5 points in the efficiency rating.

Special Teams Efficiency

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Special Teams Efficiency: 60.9

Rank: 23

Florida saw a massive improvement on special teams, jumping up 33 spots in the rankings while seeing a 6.2-point increase in the efficiency rating.

Win Out Percentage

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Win Out Percentage: No Data

Six-Plus Wins Percentage

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Six-Plus Wins Percentage: No Data

Chances of Winning SEC East

Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun

Chances of Winning SEC East: 0%

The chances of winning the SEC East have long passed this year’s squad.

Chances of Winning SEC

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Chances of Winning SEC: 0%

Same story with the SEC as a whole — no chance at all.

Chances of Making the Playoffs

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Chances of Making the Playoffs: 0.0%

No changes here, nor are any expected this season.

Chances of Making National Championship Game

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Chances of Making National Championship Game: 0%

Weeks ago, the Gators had a 0.1% chance of making the final stage of the college football season, but alas, that evaporated after the Charlotte game.

Chances of Winning National Championship

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Chances of Winning National Championship: 0%

And finally, Florida’s chances of surprising the entire college football world are once again zip, zilch, nada.

Read more

Dooley’s Dozen: 12 important facts about Missouri Tigers football

Everything Florida HC Billy Napier said to open up Week 12 against Missouri

ESPN projects Florida to play in bowl game following Week 11 loss to LSU

Former Gators coach takes over MSU after Zach Arnett fired

Florida loses commitment from 4-star CB Wardell Mack

Florida football takes another hit in USA TODAY Sports’ Week 11 re-rank

Florida offensive lineman Jordan Herman entering transfer portal

Follow

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire