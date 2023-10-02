ESPN’s FPI ranking plus other data after Gators’ Week 5 loss at Kentucky

Florida football was served a massive slice of humble pie on Saturday in Lexington as the Kentucky Wildcats throttled them, 33-14, to earn their first three-game winning streak against the Gators since before almost all of us were alive.

This week, ESPN’s Football Power Index responded to the humiliating defeat with some significant shifts in its numbers for the Orange and Blue — mostly negative. What once looked like a potential winning season now appears to be a struggle to crack .500 for the third straight fall.

The FPI was developed by ESPN in 2013 to measure each team’s overall strength and predict results throughout the season. As the schedule progresses, the data used to determine a team’s FPI ranking will come from the games played while also predicting the outcomes for each future matchup.

Take a look below at ESPN’s FPI numbers and other data for Florida following its embarrassing Week 5 loss at Kroger Field against the Kentucky Wildcats.

Overall Ranking

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

No. 37 overall

Value: 6.9

Florida dropped six spots in the overall rankings following the loss as well as 2.2 points of value.

Projected Record

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Projected Record: 5.8-6.2

The Gators lost some ground this week, down from 6.5-5.5 after the Week 4 win.

Overall Efficiency

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Efficiency: 62.9

Rank: 48

The Orange and Blue took a tumble in this category, falling from a rating of 72.6 which resulted in an 18-spot drop in the rankings (down from No. 30).

Offensive Efficiency

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Offensive Efficiency: 64.2

Rank: 35

Florida did not fall quite as far offensively despite a poor showing on the ground, dropping from a 69.9 rating and No. 30 rankings last week.

Defensive Efficiency

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive Efficiency: 59.0

Rank: 56

The Gators took a serious hit to what was one of the best defenses in the SEC on paper, falling from a 71.0 rating and No. 31 ranking.

Special Teams Efficiency

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Special Teams Efficiency: 40.6

Rank: 103

The special teams unit continues its climb from the Division I cellar, improving from a 36.7 rating and No. 110 ranking last week.

Win Out Percentage

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Win Out Percentage: 0%

Florida’s number since the start of the season has been zero that door was firmly slammed shut after the Utah loss.

Six-Plus Wins Percentage

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Six-Plus Wins Percentage: 58.3%

Florida’s chances of breaking the .500 mark this fall dropped from 76.5% to 58.3% following the loss.

Chances of Winning SEC East

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Chances of Winning SEC East: 1.9%

The Gators went from a slim 6.6% chance of winning the last year of their division, but those chances took a major hit.

Chances of Winning SEC

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Chances of Winning SEC: 0.3%

Florida’s shot at an SEC title was carved from 1.4% to 0.4% — essentially entering, “You mean there’s a chance?” territory.

Chances of Making the Playoffs

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Chances of Making the Playoffs: 0.0%

Last week it was 0.1% and now it is null.

Chances of Making National Championship Game

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Chances of Making National Championship Game: 0%

Two weeks ago, the Gators had a 0.1% chance of making the final stage of the college football season, but alas, that evaporated after the Charlotte game.

Chances of Winning National Championship

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Chances of Winning National Championship: 0%

And finally, Florida’s chances of surprising the entire college football world are once again zip, zilch, nada.

