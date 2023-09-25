ESPN’s FPI ranking plus other data after Gators’ Week 4 win over 49ers

Florida football earned an ugly win over the visiting Charlotte 49ers last Saturday in the Swamp, 22-7, in a beggars-cannot-be-choosers kind of victory for the Gators. While it certainly did not feel celebratory, it did mark the first time since 2020 that the Orange and Blue have won three in a row on the collegiate gridiron.

This week, ESPN’s Football Power Index saw a drop in the rankings following Florida’s unconvincing home win over a non-Power Five program. The Orange and Blue still seem to be on track for an even finish or better, but the computers are less bullish after Week 4 of play.

The FPI was developed by ESPN in 2013 to measure each team’s overall strength and predict results throughout the season. As the schedule progresses, the data used to determine a team’s FPI ranking will come from the games played while also predicting the outcomes for each future matchup.

Take a look below at ESPN’s FPI numbers and other data for Florida following its discouraging Week 4 win inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium against the Charlotte 49ers.

Overall Ranking

James Gilbert/Getty Images

No. 31 overall

Value: 9.1

Florida fell six spots despite the win, which should not be terribly unexpected; the value dropped from 10.8.

Projected Record

James Gilbert/Getty Images

2023 Projected Record: 6.5-5.5

The Gators were just a fraction of a win away from a 7-5 predicted record (6.9-5.2) but lost nearly a half-win due to their poor showing on Saturday.

Overall Efficiency

James Gilbert/Getty Images

Overall Efficiency: 72.6

Rank: 30

Florida’s rating (77.6) and ranking (24) both fell by an appreciable amount this week after the win.

Offensive Efficiency

James Gilbert/Getty Images

Offensive Efficiency: 69.9

Rank: 30

The Gators’ rating (79.8) and ranking (18) both took a tumble after failing to capitalize on numerous red zone opportunities.

Defensive Efficiency

James Gilbert/Getty Images

Defensive Efficiency: 71.0

Rank: 31

Despite Florida’s rating falling a smidgen (from 73.4) it moved up two spots from No. 33 following their respectable performance.

Special Teams Efficiency

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Special Teams Efficiency: 36.7

Rank: 110

The Orange and Blue’s special teams got a big boost from its frequent use on Saturday night, moving up from 17.1 in the ratings and No. 131 in the rankings.

Win Out Percentage

James Gilbert/Getty Images

Win Out Percentage: 0%

Florida’s number since the start of the season has been zero that door was firmly slammed shut after the Utah loss.

Six-Plus Wins Percentage

Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun

Six-Plus Wins Percentage: 76.5%

Florida’s expected chances of finishing the regular season .500 or better dropped from 82.7% last week.

Chances of Winning SEC East

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Chances of Winning SEC East: 6.6%

The Gators’ chances of winning the final SEC East title dropped a third from 9.1% despite the victory.

Chances of Winning SEC

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Chances of Winning SEC: 1.4%

Florida lost a full percentage point following the win, down from 2.4% last week.

Chances of Making the Playoffs

Syndication: Greenville

Chances of Making the Playoffs: 0.1%

Billy Napier and Co.’s chances of making the College Football Playoff is down to its final fraction of a percent, down from 0.3% last week.

Chances of Making National Championship Game

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File

Chances of Making National Championship Game: 0%

Last week, the Gators had a 0.1% chance of making the final stage of the college football season, but alas, that has evaporated.

Chances of Winning National Championship

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Chances of Winning National Championship: 0%

And finally, Florida’s chances of surprising the entire college football world are once again zip, zilch, nada.

