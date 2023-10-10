ESPN’s FPI ranking plus other data after Gators’ Week 6 win over Vandy

Homecoming was good for Florida football this year as the Gators trounced their opponents, the Vanderbilt Commodores, in a 38-14 victory last Saturday. With the win, the Orange and Blue are now 4-2 on the season as it heads into the thick of the Southeastern Conference schedule.

This week, ESPN’s Football Power Index numbers did not see any overwhelming changes for Florida, though the special teams have steadily improved as the season wears on. Still, the modest improvements are encouraging for the Gator Nation as its beloved team works through some growing pains this season.

The FPI was developed by ESPN in 2013 to measure each team’s overall strength and predict results throughout the season. As the schedule progresses, the data used to determine a team’s FPI ranking will come from the games played while also predicting the outcomes for each future matchup.

Take a look below at ESPN’s FPI numbers and other data for Florida following its homecoming win in Week 6 inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium against the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Overall Ranking

Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun

No. 34 overall

Value: 7.1

Florida moved up three spots from No. 37 while adding 0.2 points to its value after the win.

Projected Record

Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun

2023 Projected Record: 5.9-6.1

This week’s projected record represents a 0.1 win improvement over last week’s mark of 5.8-6.2.

Overall Efficiency

Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun

Overall Efficiency: 62.7

Rank: 46

The Gators lost 0.2 points in overall efficiency but gained two spots in the rankings.

Offensive Efficiency

Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun

Offensive Efficiency: 64.8

Rank: 30

The Orange and Blue added 0.6 points in offensive efficiency, good enough for a five-spot improvement in the rankings.

Defensive Efficiency

Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun

Defensive Efficiency: 56.8

Rank: 55

Florida dropped in defensive efficiency from 59.0 last week but moved up one notch in the rankings from No. 56.

Special Teams Efficiency

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Special Teams Efficiency: 43.0

Rank: 91

The Gators saw a nearly three-point improvement in special teams efficiency, up from 40.6, good enough for a 12-spot improvement in the rankings.

Win Out Percentage

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Win Out Percentage: 0%

Florida’s number since the start of the season has been zero that door was firmly slammed shut after the Utah loss.

Six-Plus Wins Percentage

Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun

Six-Plus Wins Percentage: 62.0%

Billy Napier’s boys saw a modest improvement in their chances for a .500 or better season, up from 58.3%.

Chances of Winning SEC East

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Chances of Winning SEC East: 1.6%

Despite defeating a divisional foe, the Gators dropped 0.3% from 1.9% after the win.

Chances of Winning SEC

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Chances of Winning SEC: 0.3%

Florida’s chances remain the same as last week when it comes to winning the SEC — slim and nearly none.

Chances of Making the Playoffs

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Chances of Making the Playoffs: 0.0%

No changes here, nor are any expected this season.

Chances of Making National Championship Game

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Chances of Making National Championship Game: 0%

Three weeks ago, the Gators had a 0.1% chance of making the final stage of the college football season, but alas, that evaporated after the Charlotte game.

Chances of Winning National Championship

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Chances of Winning National Championship: 0%

And finally, Florida’s chances of surprising the entire college football world are once again zip, zilch, nada.

Read more

Florida football missing from AP Poll, a look at future opponents

Gators gain a vote in Week 6 US LBM Coaches Poll after Vandy win

CBS Sports predicts this in-state venue for Florida football’s bowl game

Florida moves up in USA TODAY Sports’ re-rank after Week 6 win

Florida’s tight end earns SEC co-Freshman of the Week honor

Where USA TODAY Sports has Florida playing its bowl game after Week 6

Follow

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire