ESPN’s FPI ranking plus other data following Florida football’s Week 2 win

Florida football got into the win column last Saturday night against the visiting McNeese State Cowboys in the Gators’ home opener inside the Swamp. The home team prevailed over their Football Championship Subdivision foes, 49-7, in a game that showed a good deal of improvement over the Utah loss in Week 1.

The FPI’s numbers this week saw some improvements for the Orange and Blue in the rankings and among other numbers. Billy Napier’s boys also lost some ground in some categories as well.

ESPN’s Football Power Index was developed by ESPN in 2013 to measure each team’s overall strength and predict results throughout the season. As the schedule progresses, the data used to determine a team’s FPI ranking will come from the games played while also predicting the outcomes for each future matchup.

Take a look below at ESPN’s FPI numbers for Florida following its rejuvenating Week 2 win inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium against the McNeese State Cowboys.

Overall Ranking

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

No. 29 overall

Value: 9.3

Florida moved up three spots from No. 32 last week following the home-opening win.

Projected Record

James Gilbert/Getty Images

2023 Projected Record: 6.0-6.0

Coming into the game, the Gators had a projected record of 5.7-6.4 which improved to an even six-and-six heading into the Vols game.

Overall Efficiency

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Efficiency: 70.8

Rank: 31

The Orange and Blue saw a big jump from this metric after coming into the weekend with a 52.5 rating and ranked No. 58.

Offensive Efficiency

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Offensive Efficiency: 65.1

Rank: 50

Florida also made some significant improvements in this metric, starting with a 46.6 rating and ranked No. 75 before the victory.

Defensive Efficiency

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive Efficiency: 65.1

Rank: 50

Napier’s team fell slightly in the data for the defense after dropping from a 70.8 rating and No. 48 ranking.

Special Teams Efficiency

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Special Teams Efficiency: 22.5

Rank: 124

The special teams continue to leave a lot to desire after some miscues were made against the Cowboys.

Win Out Percentage

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Win Out Percentage: 0%

Florida’s number since the start of the season has been zero that door was firmly slammed shut after the Utah loss.

Six-Plus Wins Percentage

James Gilbert/Getty Images

Six-Plus Wins Percentage: 62.9%

Florida’s chances of breaking even for the regular season increased from 53.6% last week.

Chances of Winning SEC East

Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun

Chances of Winning SEC East: 5.2%

The Gators’ chances of winning the SEC East are still very narrow but saw a modest increase from 3.5% before the McNeese State game.

Chances of Winning SEC

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Chances of Winning SEC: 1.1%

Florida’s chances of winning the SEC title are razor thin but did see a fractional increase from 0.5% after the win.

Chances of Making the Playoffs

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Chances of Making the Playoffs: 0.1%

Florida began the season with a 0.8% chance of making the playoffs, but that dropped to the last decimal after the Utes loss and the Cowboys win.

Chances of Making National Championship Game

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Chances of Making National Championship Game: 0%

Uh uh… it just is not going to happen, Gators fans.

Chances of Winning National Championship

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Chances of Winning National Championship: 0%

And finally, Florida’s chances of surprising the entire college football world are zip, zilch, nada.

