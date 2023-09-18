ESPN’s FPI ranking plus other data after Gators’ signature win over Vols

Week 3 of college football was a big one for the Florida Gators, who defeated the Tennessee Volunteers in the SEC schedule opener held in the Swamp on Saturday. The Orange and Blue prevailed, 29-16, thanks in large part to an offensive awakening and some strong defensive play.

ESPN’s Football Power Index numbers this week once again saw some improvements for Florida in the rankings and among other numbers, with some major jumps and one massive blemish. The victory over the Vols showed that Billy Napier and Co. might have more going for them than many had expected.

The FPI was developed by ESPN in 2013 to measure each team’s overall strength and predict results throughout the season. As the schedule progresses, the data used to determine a team’s FPI ranking will come from the games played while also predicting the outcomes for each future matchup.

Take a look below at ESPN’s FPI numbers for Florida following its rejuvenating Week 2 win inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium against the McNeese State Cowboys.

Overall Ranking

Chris Watkins-USA TODAY Sports

No. 25 overall

Value: 10.8

Florida moved up five spots and is currently just behind the No. 24 Vols, who they just defeated with authority.

Projected Record

Chris Watkins-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Projected Record: 6.9-5.2

The Gators gained nearly an entire game in the projected record, up from a dead-even 6.0-6.0 last week.

Overall Efficiency

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Efficiency: 77.6

Rank: 24

The Orange and Blue improved from 70.8 and 31, respectively, before the SEC-opening win.

Offensive Efficiency

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Offensive Efficiency: 79.8

Rank: 18

Florida also made a massive jump in their offensive efficiency numbers, up from 65.1 and 50, respectively.

Defensive Efficiency

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive Efficiency: 73.4

Rank: 33

The defense also got a big bump from the win, rising from 65.1 and 50, respectively, since last week.

Special Teams Efficiency

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Special Teams Efficiency: 17.1

Rank: 131

The special teams continue to be the Achilles heel of the 2023 Florida Gators, down from 22.5 and 124, respectively.

Win Out Percentage

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Win Out Percentage: 0%

Florida’s number since the start of the season has been zero that door was firmly slammed shut after the Utah loss.

Six-Plus Wins Percentage

James Gilbert/Getty Images

Six-Plus Wins Percentage: 82.7%

Florida’s chances of breaking even for the regular season increased from 62.9% last week.

Chances of Winning SEC East

Gainesville Sun

Chances of Winning SEC East: 9.1%

The Gators’ chances of winning the SEC East are still narrow but saw a modest increase from 5.2% before the Tennessee game.

Chances of Winning SEC

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Chances of Winning SEC: 2.4%

Florida’s chances of winning the SEC title are distant but did see a small increase from 1.1% after the win.

Chances of Making the Playoffs

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Chances of Making the Playoffs: 0.3%

Florida got a microscopic bump up from 0.1% with the Tennessee win. It is not much, but it is better than nothing.

Chances of Making National Championship Game

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Chances of Making National Championship Game: 0.1%

Last week it was 0% so at least there is something.

Chances of Winning National Championship

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Chances of Winning National Championship: 0%

And finally, Florida’s chances of surprising the entire college football world are once again zip, zilch, nada.

Read more

Pat Dooley’s Six Pack: Quick reactions from Gators’ upset win over Vols

Five takeaways from Florida’s upset win over Tennessee

Good, Bad and Ugly: What went right (and wrong) in epic win

Sunday Hash: Looking back at an epic win for Florida over Tennessee

Twitter explodes over Florida football’s Week 3 win over Tennessee

PHOTOS: Highlights from Florida’s huge win over Tennessee

Social media reacts to bizarre Joe Milton INT against Florida

Social media reactions ahead of Florida-Tennessee rivalry game

Follow

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire