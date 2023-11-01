ESPN’s FPI ranking plus other data after Gators’ Week 9 loss to UGA
Florida football experienced a humbling defeat at the hands of its more bitter rival, the Georgia Bulldogs, last weekend in a game that illustrated how much work Billy Napier and Co. have left to climb back up that hill.
Following the game, ESPN updated its Football Power Index along with other related data for the college football landscape, including the Orange and Blue. As one might expect, the program’s numbers fell across the board in a direct reflection of what was seen in Jacksonville last Saturday.
The FPI was developed by ESPN in 2013 to measure each team’s overall strength and predict results throughout the season. As the schedule progresses, the data used to determine a team’s FPI ranking will come from the games played while also predicting the outcomes for each future matchup.
Take a look below at ESPN’s FPI numbers and other data for Florida following its Week 9 loss to the top-ranked Bulldogs.
Overall Ranking
No. 40 overall
Value: 6.4
Florida fell seven spots in the rankings and one full point in value after the bitter loss to Georgia.
Projected Record
2023 Projected Record: 6.1-5.9
The Gators lost 0.2 games from their previously projected record of 6.3-5.7 before the UGA game.
Overall Efficiency
Overall Efficiency: 58.9
Rank: 49
The Orange and Blue fell 12 spots in the overall efficiency rankings and 5.5 points in the rating.
Offensive Efficiency
Offensive Efficiency: 67.4
Rank: 23
Florida fell four spots in the rankings thanks to a 5.3-point dip in the offensive efficiency value.
Defensive Efficiency
Defensive Efficiency: 44.3
Rank: 86
The Gators fell four spots in the defensive efficiency rankings after seeing a 2.4-point dip in value.
Special Teams Efficiency
Special Teams Efficiency: 50.8
Rank: 72
The Gators slipped a little on special teams, dropping four spots in the rankings after losing 0.5 points of value.
Win Out Percentage
Win Out Percentage: 0.3%
There is just a hair’s chance the Gators win the remainder of their games.
Six-Plus Wins Percentage
Six-Plus Wins Percentage: 73.7%
Florida lost 5.4 percentage points in its chances of matching or breaking the .500 mark this fall.
Chances of Winning SEC East
Chances of Winning SEC East: 0.1%
The Gators’ chances of winning their division in the final year of its existence are down the the last decimal after sitting at 2.8% last week.
Chances of Winning SEC
Chances of Winning SEC: 0%
Last week, the Orange and Blue had a 0.5% chance but that evaporated with the UGA loss.
Chances of Making the Playoffs
Chances of Making the Playoffs: 0.0%
No changes here, nor are any expected this season.
Chances of Making National Championship Game
Chances of Making National Championship Game: 0%
Weeks ago, the Gators had a 0.1% chance of making the final stage of the college football season, but alas, that evaporated after the Charlotte game.
Chances of Winning National Championship
Chances of Winning National Championship: 0%
And finally, Florida’s chances of surprising the entire college football world are once again zip, zilch, nada.
