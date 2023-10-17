ESPN’s FPI ranking plus other data after Gators’ Week 7 win over South Carolina

Florida football kept its hopes of a winning season alive in Week 7 with a huge victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks on the road, 41-39. The Gators are now 5-2 heading into one of the toughest stretches any college football team will see this fall.

This week, ESPN’s Football Power Index numbers responded to the win with improvements in just about every category, with the defense taking the biggest dip. The offense and special teams, however, saw a healthy boost following their fantastic performances.

The FPI was developed by ESPN in 2013 to measure each team’s overall strength and predict results throughout the season. As the schedule progresses, the data used to determine a team’s FPI ranking will come from the games played while also predicting the outcomes for each future matchup.

Take a look below at ESPN’s FPI numbers and other data for Florida following its Week 7 inside Williams-Brice Stadium against the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Overall Ranking

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

No. 35 overall

Value: 7.3

Florida actually dropped one spot from last week in the overall rankings but added 0.2 points to its value.

Projected Record

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

2023 Projected Record: 6.4-5.6

The Gators gained a half-game in the projected record, up from 5.9-6.1 last week.

Overall Efficiency

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Efficiency: 64.4

Rank: 41

Florida gained five spots in the rankings this week while adding nearly two points to overall efficiency.

Offensive Efficiency

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Offensive Efficiency: 71.7

Rank: 23

The Gators jumped seven spots in offensive efficiency thanks to a near seven-point improvement.

Defensive Efficiency

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive Efficiency: 48.0

Rank: 78

Florida’s defensive efficiency numbers took a big hit, however, dropping 23 spots in the ranking thanks to an 8.8-point decrease.

Special Teams Efficiency

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Special Teams Efficiency: 51.3

Rank: 70

The special teams unit continues to see significant improvement after starting the season in the cellar, making a 21-spot jump in the rankings due to an 8.3-point improvement.

Win Out Percentage

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Win Out Percentage: 0%

Florida’s number since the start of the season has been zero that door was firmly slammed shut after the Utah loss.

Six-Plus Wins Percentage

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Six-Plus Wins Percentage: 81.0%

Florida made a 19-percentage point improvement after the big win over Kentucky as far as its chances for a six-win or better season.

Chances of Winning SEC East

Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports

Chances of Winning SEC East: 3.1%

The Gators’ chances of winning the SEC East division in its final year saw a 1.5% increase.

Chances of Winning SEC

Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun

Chances of Winning SEC: 0.5%

The Orange and Blue’s chances at a conference title are microscopic, but it did get a 0.2% boost this week.

Chances of Making the Playoffs

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Chances of Making the Playoffs: 0.0%

No changes here, nor are any expected this season.

Chances of Making National Championship Game

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Chances of Making National Championship Game: 0%

Three weeks ago, the Gators had a 0.1% chance of making the final stage of the college football season, but alas, that evaporated after the Charlotte game.

Chances of Winning National Championship

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Chances of Winning National Championship: 0%

And finally, Florida’s chances of surprising the entire college football world are once again zip, zilch, nada.

Read more

Sunday Hash: Key takeaways from Florida’s comeback win at South Carolina

Pat Dooley’s Six Pack: Instant reactions to Florida’s win at South Carolina

Five takeaways from Florida’s nail-biting win over South Carolina

Good, Bad and Ugly: Gators Wire reacts to Florida’s epic Week 7 win

Twitter reacts to Florida’s thrilling victory over South Carolina

Twitter reacts to late-game juggling touchdown by TE Arlis Boardingham

Follow

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire