ESPN FPI projects remainder of Notre Dame football season (updated)

Notre Dame is just 2-2 despite dominating at North Carolina last weekend and are fresh off a bye as they prepare to take on BYU in Las Vegas this coming weekend. With eight games to go the Irish have plenty to play for even if the College Football Playoff and New Year’s Six are off the table.

Is Notre Dame certain to go bowling at all this year? How likely are the Irish to win eight or more games? Both seem a lot more likely following the 45-32 victory in Chapel Hill and obviously didn’t take a hit during the bye week.

I’m in a love-hate relationship with ESPN’s FPI. I say it almost weekly but it’s true. It takes emotion out of the rankings and uses mathematical formulas to rank all Football Bowl Subdivision teams 1-131 weekly. However, it seems lacking when it comes to teams regularly find ways to lose or sneak out wins, something that is hard to quantify but is impossible to convince me isn’t real (see Auburn).

Oct. 8 vs BYU (Las Vegas)

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Week 6 vs. BYU (Las Vegas)

FPI Odds of Notre Dame win: 69.9% (Up 5.0 from last week)

Oct. 15 vs. Stanford

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Week 7 vs. Stanford

FPI Odds of Notre Dame win: 89.5%(Up 1.0 from last week)

Oct. 22 vs. UNLV

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Week 8 vs. UNLV

FPI Odds of Notre Dame win: 92.7% (Down 0.4 from last week)

Oct. 29 at Syracuse

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9 at Syracuse

FPI Odds of Notre Dame win: 56.0% (Down 2.5 from last week)

Nov. 5 vs. Clemson

Matt Cashore-Pool/Getty Images

Week 10 vs. Clemson

FPI Odds of Notre Dame win: 35.7% (Down 0.7 from last week)

Nov. 12 vs. Navy (Baltimore)

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 vs. Navy (Baltimore)

FPI Odds of Notre Dame win: 93.8% (Down 1.4 from last week)

Nov. 19 vs. Boston College

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Week 12 vs. Boston College

FPI Odds of Notre Dame win: 93.7% (same as last week)

Nov. 26 at USC

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Week 13 at USC

FPI Odds of Notre Dame win: 30.0% (Up 2.8 from last week)

Notre Dame FPI Note 1 of 4: Irish move down

Story continues

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Despite not playing Notre Dame lost a little ground in the overall FPI rankings as they went from 16 to 18 this week.

Notre Dame FPI Note 2 of 4: A chance to win out!

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Despite dropping a couple of spots in the FPI overall team rankings this week, Notre Dame saw their chances of winning go up slightly this week.

Very slightly.

FPI now gives the Irish a 3.0% chance of winning out after giving them a 2.9% shot a week ago.

Notre Dame FPI Note 3 of 4: Bowl nearly a guarantee

USA TODAY NETWORK

Location still very much remains to be determined but the Irish are seen as a near-lock again to earn a postseason bowl invitation as FPI gives the Irish a 97.5% chance at getting to six wins, which is up 0.1% from a week ago.

Notre Dame FPI Note 4 of 4: Ultimate record projection

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

As you saw above, Notre Dame is favored in six of its final eight contests according to ESPN’s FPI. The math works out to give Notre Dame a current projected record of 7.6-4.4, the same projection the formula gave a week ago. Obviously you can’t win part of a game so with some rounding we see the most likely outcome for the Irish is 8-4, at least according to this system.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire